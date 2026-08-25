Sun Communities Aktie

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WKN: 888745 / ISIN: US8666741041

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25.08.2026 14:07:59

Sun Communities Names Robert Garechana CFO, Succeeding Fernando Castro-Caratini

(RTTNews) - Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI), a real estate investment trust, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Robert Garechana as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective September 8, 2026. He succeeds Fernando Castro-Caratini, who will transition to an advisory role with the company.

Garechana joins from multifamily REIT Equity Residential (EQR), where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer since 2025.

He was Equity Residential's CFO from 2018 to 2025 and Treasurer from 2008 to 2018, having held finance roles of increasing responsibility since joining the company in 2004.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Sun Communities were up 1.10 percent, changing hands at $124.77, after closing Monday's regular session 1.45 percent higher.

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