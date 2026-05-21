Sun Communities To Sell UK Assets To Aermont Capital

(RTTNews) - Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI), on Thursday, announced an agreement to sell its UK assets, including the Park Holidays business to funds affiliated with Aermont Capital for 768 million pounds, or about $1.03 billion all cash.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Under the agreement, Aermont will acquire Park Holidays in an all-cash transaction and the cash consideration at closing will be subject to customary locked box adjustments.

The company said the transaction is expected to increase the contribution of North American manufactured housing and recreational vehicle real property net operating income to about 95% of total net operating income after closing.

The company said the deal will also increase exposure to more predictable annual income streams and improve liquidity and credit profile.

Sun Communities is currently trading 0.42% lesser at $122.48 on the New York Stock Exchange.