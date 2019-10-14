Sun Group enjoys major haul of honors at World Travel Awards Asia and World Luxury Hotels Awards

SA PA, Vietnam, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Group proudly flew the flag for all of Vietnam at the World Travel Awards (WTA) - Asia & Oceania and World Luxury Hotel Awards (WLHA), which were both held on October 12, 2019. In total, the developer enjoyed a haul of 21 awards for six luxury hotels and resorts, two entertainment and resort complexes, and one transport infrastructure project.

Located in Sa Pa, Hotel de la Coupole - MGallery by Sofitel, a masterpiece of design from Bill Bensley, was named "Vietnam's Leading Luxury Hotel 2019", "Asia's Leading Hotel 2019", "Asia's Leading New Hotel 2019", and "Asia's Leading Design Hotel 2019" by WTA Asia & Oceania; "Global Luxury Architecture Design Hotel" by WLHA.

Also designed by Bill Bensley, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay on Phu Quoc Island was honored by WTA Asia & Oceania 2019 as "Asia's Leading Luxury Resort and Spa" and "Vietnam's Leading Resort" while Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort was named: "Asia's Leading Villa Resort 2019" and "Vietnam's Leading Villa Resort 2019" by WTA Asia &Oceania and "Asia Luxury Villa Resort" by WLHA.

A perennial favourite at the WTA, InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort was named "Vietnam's Leading Luxury Resort 2019", "Asia's Leading Luxury Resort 2019", "Asia's Leading Green Resort 2019", "Asia's Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2019", "Asia's Leading Luxury Wedding Resort 2019", and La Maison 1888, the resort's signature restaurant, was named "Asia's Leading Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant 2019".

Also in Central Vietnam, Premier Village Danang Resort managed by AccorHotels was named "South East Asia Luxury Family Beach Resort" at WLHA while Mercure Danang French Village Bana Hills was honored as "Asia Luxury Honeymoon Hotel" by WLHA 2019.

Two major tourism and entertainment complexes developed by Sun Group in Sapa and Danang - namely, Sun World Fansipan Legend and Sun World Ba Na Hills - were also declared "Vietnam's Leading Tourist Attraction 2019" and "Vietnam's Leading Theme Park 2019" respectively by WTA Asia & Oceania.

Last but not least, WTA Asia & Oceania also named Van Don International Airport, developed by Sun Group in Quang Ninh province, "Asia's Leading New Airport". This is the first time a Vietnamese airport has won an award at WTA.

"Winning these awards is an honor for Sun Group and recognizes the tireless efforts of our organization, which has always sought to transform the tourism industry in Vietnam by delivering uniquely designed, luxurious and high-quality tourism products," said Dang Minh Truong, Chairman of Sun Group. "These achievements are also a strong motivation for Sun Group to continue on our mission to create more timeless landmarks that will contribute to the dynamic development of Vietnam's tourism industry."

Since its inception in Vietnam in 2007, Sun Group has gradually affirmed its leading position as a developer of world-class tourism products and service, infrastructure and tourism real estate, helping to raise the profile of Vietnam as one of the world's leading destinations for tourism.

