Sun Kissed Announces the Acquisition of PushNote, a Content Aggregator and Publishing Platform in the Digital Affiliate Marketing Industry

NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI) ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the technology and CBD Food & Beverage marketplace, is pleased to announce the 100% acquisition of PushNote, a rapidly growing affiliate marketing based news publishing and content aggregator platform.

PushNote has garnered the attention of some big industry players as a multi-use news/special interest content and affiliate marketing platform. PushNote allows you to take control of the information that gets 'pushed' to you and benefit from 'pushing' information out to others using an affiliate marketing model, 'pay-to-push'.

According to IBISWorld, the social networking sites industry's revenue for 2020 will approach $50 billion. These projections were generated based on data before the Covid-19 shutdown which has increased the use of social networking platforms by 20% according to Social Media Today.

The content and advertising industry continues to serve a mostly non-targeted audience, PushNote is changing that, allowing for genuinely interested targeted content and promotion marketing. In addition, PushNote allows the user to setup their own channel which others can subscribe to, allowing you to 'push' content and opportunities of interest to some or all of your followers including to the multitude of social media platforms you may already be using. This makes PushNote the go-to promotion platform, saving you lots of time while keeping all your social media accounts up to date.

An example scenario might look like the following: Uber has a $20 credit promotion opportunity for 'new user downloads' they are willing to pay to have distributed to your followers. You in turn 'push' this promotion opportunity to your followers and receive compensation accordingly.

Carl Grant, CEO of Sun Kissed, said "We are excited to add another technology based platform to our portfolio. We have searched for a solid content aggregator that includes significant flexibility, built-in monetization options and existing social media compatibility. Not only is this a fantastic 'unicorn' platform as it stands, but we are working with a number of major industry players that have expressed serious interested in using the platform and co-developing future updates."

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.

PushNote is an affiliate marketing-based news publishing and content aggregator platform. By approaching the advertising industry from a different direction, PushNote has attracted major industry players from across the spectrum. The iOS version is available in the App Store. The Android version is coming soon.

