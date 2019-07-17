Sun Life hosts second quarter 2019 earnings conference call

TORONTO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. ("Sun Life") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after markets close. Sun Life will hold its earnings conference call and audio webcast at 10 a.m. ET the following day.

Date: Thursday, August 1, 2019

Time: 10 a.m. ET

To listen to the live webcast and view the presentation slides, visit www.sunlife.com/QuarterlyReports 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. An archive will be available on the website following the event.

To listen via telephone, please call 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time as follows:

Participant Dial In (Toll-free): 1-866-521-4909

Participant Dial In (International): 647-427-2311

A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. ET until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 15, 2019 by calling 416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367 (Toll-free within North America) using Conference ID: 6379369.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,011 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

