SUN-MAID SEATS SIX NEW CREATIVE KIDS FOR SECOND BOARD OF IMAGINATION CLASS

Imaginative Minds Meet on National Raisin Day – April 30 – to Transition Board, Inaugurate New Kids, Meet Sun-Maid Executives

FRESNO, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaginations are igniting for six kids who will contribute to Sun-Maid's innovation and success, as a part of a real Board of decision-makers. After a nationwide search for kids to be part of the second year of the Board of Imagination, Sun-Maid – the imaginative and iconic raisin brand – is announcing the six kids who will be a part of its focus and decision-making group. Five kids were named from an open vote from the public, and the sixth board member comes from an internal search from kids of Sun-Maid manufacturing employees.

Together, the six imaginative kids will join Sun-Maid executives throughout the next year, where they will influence and provide feedback from Sun-Maid's snacking innovations, while learning about the brand and acting as Sun-Maid ambassadors to their schools. As part of their time on the board, each member will receive $5,000 for themselves in the form of a 529 donation, and $5,000 to go to their school to spend on anything that fosters imagination. The kids' schools will also enjoy a delicious supply of Sun-Maid snacks, which will be delivered during the 2022 – 2023 school year.

"Our newest Board of Imagination members exude pure imagination, with palpable energy, big ideas and open minds – all critical to Sun-Maid's innovation strategy," said Harry Overly, President, CEO and Chief Imagination Wrangler of Sun-Maid Growers of California. "These kids proved their potential, rallied their communities and generated thousands of votes – we can't wait for the collaboration and imagination that the new class of Board of Imagination promises to deliver."

The search for new Board of Imagination members began in January with a call for applications. After nearly 1,000 applications, the field narrowed to 11 finalists who were put to a public vote with video submissions for each finalist, which showcased the kids' answers to imaginative challenges about inventing a new Sun-Maid raisin snack or using Sun-Maid's little red raisin box. More than 10,000 votes poured in to decide the board members.

The 2022-2023 Board of Imagination Kid members are:

Aubrey R., age 6 from Orange Cove, CA. , - "I would be a good person because I have heart and I love Sun-Maid. I love making up story using my imagination while telling a story."

, - "I would be a good person because I have heart and I love Sun-Maid. I love making up story using my imagination while telling a story." Colton B., age 7 from Mohnton, PA. - "I look at every day as a blank sheet of paper. Each morning is a new opportunity to create masterpieces that are full of fun, love and basketball."

- "I look at every day as a blank sheet of paper. Each morning is a new opportunity to create masterpieces that are full of fun, love and basketball." Emma I., age 8 from Waianae, HI . - "I love to create stories. My sister and I write our own stories and put them in books we made. I love to try new things and am an excellent taste tester."

. - "I love to create stories. My sister and I write our own stories and put them in books we made. I love to try new things and am an excellent taste tester." Hudson M., age 10 from Boca Raton, FL. - "I would make an exceptional member of the Board of Imagination because I have weird and strange ideas. Some may work and some won't, but I want to share them and help Sun-Maid bring good into the world."

- "I would make an exceptional member of the Board of Imagination because I have weird and strange ideas. Some may work and some won't, but I want to share them and help Sun-Maid bring good into the world." Jude K., age 10 from Nampa, ID. - "I'm 10 years old and have a very creative and imaginative mind. I can also create anything with interconnecting blocks. I'm a leader at school."

- "I'm 10 years old and have a very creative and imaginative mind. I can also create anything with interconnecting blocks. I'm a leader at school." Madelynn M., age 9 from Pocahontas, AR. - "I'm very creative. Boring is the worst insult! I'm captain of my quiz-bowl team. I'm in the GT program & on an Odyssey of the Mind team."

The first board meeting is in-person as these thinkers are invited to Sun-Maid headquarters in Fresno, California to partake in a jam-packed weekend filled with imagination and fun. The first year's Board of Imagination members will be there to pass the baton to the incoming class, as they were unable to visit in-person last year due to COVID-19. This hand-off coincides with National Raisin Day (April 30th) and Sun-Maid's Day of Imagination celebration, taking place at their plant. The itinerary includes exposure to Sun-Maid's growing process – with a tour of a nearby vineyard and manufacturing – as the kids and their families don hard hats to visit the plant.

For more information about Sun-Maid's snacks and commitment to imagination, visit www.sunmaid.com/imaginethat. Also on the website, consumers can use the product locator to find the brand's whole fruit snacks in a store nearest them or visit the Sun-Maid Market to purchase snacks. For more updates on the brand and its products, follow Sun-Maid on Facebook (@Sun-Maid), Instagram (@SunMaid), Twitter (@Sun_Maid) and TikTok (@SunMaid).

About Sun-Maid Growers of California

Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmer's cooperative of 750 grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid's innovative snacks continue to feed imaginations one little red box at a time--because when imagination is used for good, there's nothing more delicious! And while some things change, our real, minimally processed and consistently good ingredients haven't. Always starting with a whole fruit you can see and taste, Sun-Maid continues to offer a trusted go-to snack that's simple, healthy and versatile--imagine that! For more information about Sun-Maid visit www.sunmaid.com and follow the brand on social media including TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-maid-seats-six-new-creative-kids-for-second-board-of-imagination-class-301517301.html

SOURCE Sun-Maid