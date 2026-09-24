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24.09.2026 15:17:14
Sun Pharma Launches Taro-Methylphenidate ER, Generic Alternative To Concerta
(RTTNews) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (SUNPHARMA), a pharmaceutical company, on Thursday announced the commercial availability of Taro-Methylphenidate ER for patients in Ontario and Quebec, Canada.
Taro-Methylphenidate ER is a bioequivalent generic version of Concerta with an osmotic delivery system.
The product is indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in patients aged six years and older.
The company said Taro-Methylphenidate ER is the only generic with data from two randomized crossover studies demonstrating patient stability when switching from the brand-name product.
The product is currently reimbursed by Quebec's Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec and the Ontario Public Drug Program.
The company said the product provides a lower-cost alternative to Concerta for Canadians affected by ADHD.
The company is working with public and private formularies to expand patient access across Canada.
On Wednesday, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries closed trading 0.81% lesser at INR 1,849 on the National Stock Exchange.
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