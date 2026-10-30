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30.10.2026 14:49:28
Sun Pharma Q2 Consolidated Net Profit Declines, Revenues Rise
(RTTNews) - India-based Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (SUNPHARMA.NS, 524715) on Friday reported lower consolidated net earnings in the second quarter, while adjusted profit increased from last year on higher revenues.
Net income for the second quarter on a consolidated basis was 19.885 billion Indian Rupees, as against the year-ago figure of 31.180 billion rupees. Earnings per share were 8.3 Rupees and 13.0 Rupees for the respective periods.
On a standalone basis, second-quarter profit was 8.713 billion rupees or 3.6 rupees per share, higher than 5.642 billion rupees or 2.4 rupees per share a year ago.
Consolidated adjusted profit was 31.620 billion Rupees, up 1.4 percent from 31.180 billion Rupees last year.
EBITDA for the second quarter was 47.439 billion rupees, up 4.8 percent from the prior year quarter.
EBITDA margin was 29.3 percent, compared to 31.3 percent a year ago. Gross Margin rose to 80.8 percent as against year-ago quarter's 79.3 percent.
Total income, including revenue from operations and other income, was 167.160 billion rupees, up from 149.482 billion rupees last year.
Sun Pharma's sales for the quarter were 161.000 billion rupees, 11.8 percent higher than 144.052 billion rupees last year.
Sun Pharma closed Friday's regular trading on the NSE at 1,777.70 rupees, up 0.95 percent.
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