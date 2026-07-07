07.07.2026 08:00:32

Sun stoppers: seven ways to keep your home cool this summer

You can keep temperatures down without the cost – or environmental price – of air conditioning. Here’s some tips and tricksThe best fans to keep you cool in 2026 – tried and testedIn the UK we are used to worrying about our homes being warm enough, but after struggling to cope with high temperatures in May and June the race is on to cool them down before the next heatwave hits.And while it might be tempting to swap your desktop fan for a portable air conditioner, there are lots of low-cost, more sustainable ways to stop rooms overheating. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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