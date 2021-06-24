+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
24.06.2021 01:27:00

Sun Valley Gold LLC: Control and Direction Over Securities of Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

SUN VALLEY, Idaho, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Sun Valley Gold LLC ("Sun Valley") announced today that it has acquired control and direction over an aggregate of 100,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Gold Standard Ventures Corp. ("Gold Standard") for and on behalf of client accounts over which it has discretionary trading authority. The Common Shares were acquired over the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange for a purchase price of CDN$0.69 per share. 

Following the acquisition, Sun Valley exercises control and direction over an aggregate of 43,017,300 Common Shares for and on behalf of client accounts. The 43,017,300 Common Shares over which Sun Valley exercises control and direction represent approximately 12.03% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The securities of Gold Standard were acquired for investment purposes. Sun Valley may increase or decrease its ownership of securities of Gold Standard depending upon future market conditions.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED BY SUN VALLEY UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION, PLEASE SEE THE CONTACT INFORMATION BELOW:

Linda J. Kish,
Chief Legal Officer, Sun Valley Gold LLC
Tel: (208) 726-2399
Fax: (208) 726-0842

SOURCE Sun Valley Gold LLC

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones schlussendlich im Minus -- ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich höher
Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte leichter. Der heimische Leitindex zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel schwächer, während es am deutschen Markt ebenfalls abwärts ging. An den Märkten in Asien ging es zur Wochenmitte überwiegend nach oben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen