Sunak and Gove accused of caving in to lobbying in favour of landlords

Opposition MPs criticise changes to renters' reform bill, which cast doubt on removal of no-fault evictionsRishi Sunak and Michael Gove have been accused of caving in to Tory MPs lobbying in favour of landlords' interests after it emerged that significant aspects of the renters' reform bill are to be watered down.Changes will include an amendment to prevent tenants ending contracts in a tenancy's first six months, and another casting doubt on the removal of no-fault evictions, a minister told MPs in a leaked letter.