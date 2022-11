Sunak gives strongest hint he will protect pensions triple lock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

PM, also under pressure to raise benefits and public sector pay with inflation, claims ‘compassion’ will be at heart of autumn statementRishi Sunak has given his strongest hint the government will protect the triple lock on pensions, saying pensioners “will always be at the forefront of my mind”.The rule, which applies to UK state pensions, means pensions must rise each year in line with the highest of three possible figures: inflation, average earnings, or 2.5%. Continue reading...