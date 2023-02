Sunak should expand free childcare to tackle workforce shortages, says CBI

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Business group says as much as £9bn of investment is needed to improve systemRishi Sunak should funnel billions of pounds into free childcare to help get more parents into work to tackle acute workforce shortages, according to Britain’s leading business group.The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said the government urgently needed to announce extra funding and changes to childcare and early years support, arguing that a more accessible and affordable system was an immediate economic priority. Continue reading...