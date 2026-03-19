SunEdison Aktie

SunEdison für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1WZU6 / ISIN: US86732Y1091

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19.03.2026 15:10:18

SUNation Energy Shares Jump 34% After FY25 Results

(RTTNews) - SUNation Energy Inc. (SUNE) shares surged 33.56 percent to $1.9250, gaining $0.4850 on Thursday, after the company reported improved annual financial results.

The stock is currently trading at $1.9250 compared with its previous close of $1.4400. Shares opened at $2.0250 and traded between $1.9450 and $2.2640 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume reached about 30.02 million shares, sharply above the average volume of about 2.99 million shares.

SUNation reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $10.9 million for 2025, compared with a net loss of $27.4 million in 2024. Loss per share improved to $4.38 from $10,110.93 a year earlier. Sales increased 26 percent to $71.9 million, while gross profit rose 35 percent to $27.5 million and gross margin improved to 38.3 percent. Operating loss narrowed to $1.7 million from $12.3 million as operating expenses declined 11 percent.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $0.6800 to $124.00.

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