SunEdison Aktie

SunEdison für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1WZU6 / ISIN: US86732Y1091

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.06.2026 18:18:48

SUNation Energy Shares Surge 99% On Merger Deal

(RTTNews) - SUNation Energy Inc. (SUNE) shares skyrocketed 99.11 percent, gaining $1.1150 to $2.2450 on Monday after the company announced a definitive reverse merger agreement with Suniva, U.S. merchant manufacturer of high-efficiency monocrystalline silicon solar cells.

The stock is currently trading at $2.2450, compared with its previous close of $1.1300 on the Nasdaq. During the session, it opened at $2.9850 and traded between $2.5100 and $3.1800. Trading volume surged to 162.16 million shares, far above its average volume of 1.35 million shares.

Under the agreement, Suniva will merge with a wholly owned subsidiary of SUNation, and the combined company is expected to operate under the Suniva name while maintaining SUNation's Nasdaq listing. The transaction values pre-merger SUNation stockholders' equity at approximately $2.26 per share, representing a premium of about 100% over SUNE's most recent closing price, helping fuel the stock's sharp rally.

SUNation Energy shares have traded between $0.6800 and $3.4600 over the past 52 weeks.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SunEdison Inc.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.