Sunbelt International Aktie

Sunbelt International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US86709D1046

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09.09.2026 13:29:36

Sunbelt Rentals Q1 Profit, Revenue Rise; Raises Outlook; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (SUNB), an equipment rental company, on Wednesday reported higher profit for the first quarter ended July 31, 2026, helped mainly by growth in rental revenue. The company also raised its full-year outlook, sending its shares up more than 3% in pre-market trading.

Income before taxes increased to $591 million from $508 million a year ago.

Operating income rose to $691 million from $596 million last year.

Excluding items, adjusted operating profit increased 13.8% to $759 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 8.7% to $1.315 billion.

Net income increased to $438 million or $1.07 per share from $373 million or $0.87 per share a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share grew 20.4% to $1.18.

Total revenues rose to $3.115 billion from $2.801 billion, driven by equipment rental revenue, which increased to $2.927 billion from $2.601 billion.

For the full year, Sunbelt Rentals now expects total revenue to grow 6% to 9%, compared with its prior outlook of 4.5% to 7.5%.

Rental revenue is now expected to increase 7% to 10%, versus the previous forecast of 5% to 8%.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $4.92 billion to $5.12 billion, up from the prior range of $4.85 billion to $5.05 billion.

On the NYSE, Sunbelt Rentals shares closed at $69.32 on Tuesday, up 1.06%. The stock has traded in the range of $61.03 - $86.68 over the past year.

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