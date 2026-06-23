Sunbelt Rentals Q4 Profit Drops, Buys Reliant Asset Management; Sees Growth In FY27; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, Sunbelt Rental Holdings, Inc. (SUNB), an equipment rental company, reported lower profit in the fourth quarter of 2026 mainly due to increased operating expenses, despite higher revenue. Further, the company issued positive outlook for fiscal 2027.

In addition, the company announced the bolt-on acquisition of Reliant Asset Management, a modular space solutions provider. After the deal closure, the company expects earnings per share accretion in year one.

On the NYSE, the shares were trading 6 percent lower at $78.23, after closing Monday's regular trading 3.28 percent low.

Net income for the period went down to $226 million from $329 million in the same quarter previous year. Earnings per share dropped to $0.55 from $0.76 in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.74, compared to $0.81 in the previous year.

Total selling, general and administrative expenses grew to $453 million from last year's $308 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $1.07 billion, from $1.08 billion in last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 38.7%.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter rose to $2.75 billion from $2.53 billion in the previous year.

Equipment rentals revenues grew to $2.52 billion from $2.33 billion in the previous year.

Furthermore, the company's Board declared a final dividend payment of $0.75 per share, which will be paid on July 24, to shareholders of record on July 10.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, the company expects revenue growth in the range of 4.5 to 7.5 percent from prior year's $11.15 billion and rental revenue growth to be between 5 to 8 percent from $10.32 billion in fiscal 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $4.85 billion to $5.05 billion, higher than prior year's $4.68 billion.

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