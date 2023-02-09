Sunbrella Introduces Ready-Made Drapery for Residential Interiors

New fade-proof window treatments from performance fabric leader are designed to provide years of beautiful living

BURLINGTON, N.C., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbrella announces the Sunbrella Window Collection, a selection of ready-to-ship, ready-to-hang drapes that mark the brand's entry into window treatments for residential interiors. These stunning new draperies, designed with luxurious textures, inspired colors and a range of light filtration options to fit any style, are built to be both long-lasting and low maintenance.

Curated specifically for indoor settings, each new Sunbrella window fabric features a distinctly soft hand and elegant drape. These draperies are rich with texture and feature the proprietary Color to the Core™ technology that defines Sunbrella fabrics for long-lasting, fade-proof beauty. Homeowners can select from both sheer and light-filtering opacity options to achieve the level of light control and desired privacy for each room.

Available in two lengths (84 and 96 inches), the Sunbrella Window Collection includes 54 ready-made stocked drapery options composed of 27 colors within five distinct patterns. Most styles include a 3-in-1 construction that provides the flexibility to be hung using a rod pocket, back tab or clip rings, and some styles feature a grommet option. The collection is backed by a five-year warranty from Sunbrella and is GREENGUARD® Gold certified for safe indoor environments.

"We're thrilled to introduce beautiful, life-proof finished drapery products to consumers for the first time with the quality and innovation that people expect from Sunbrella," said Sean Martin, vice president and general manager of window treatments at Sunbrella. "The Sunbrella Window Collection complements our existing fabrics, offering consumers style and premium performance in ready-to-hang drapery products."

New Sunbrella ready-made window drapery offerings include:

Sunbrella Durant Light Filtering 3-in-1 Curtain: Featuring a soft texture and timeless look, this curtain is made with a classic and versatile plain-weave fabric in eight different colorways to complete the design of any space.

Sunbrella Marx Light Filtering Grommet Curtain: The versatile construction of Sunbrella Marx curtains offer a beautiful drape and inviting light. Featuring a fine basketweave texture, these curtains offer a casual and relaxed appeal for beautiful living and are available in eight different colorways.

Sunbrella Lucena Light Filtering 3-in-1 Curtain: Featuring a loopy boucle yarn, Sunbrella Lucena curtains are made with an elegant and texture-rich fabric. Available in five colorways, these stunning curtains add visual interest and a luxuriously soft texture to any space.

Sunbrella Taylor Light Filtering 3-in-1 Curtain: The textured fabric of these Sunbrella Taylor curtains provide the elevated look of silk in five eye-catching colorways while still maintaining fadeproof beauty.

Sunbrella Lina Sheer 3-in-1 Curtain: These beautiful, semi-sheer curtains feature a touch of sheen to provide an airy ambiance with gently diffused natural light. They can be hung alone or layered with other Sunbrella window treatments to add depth, dimension and lightweight texture to windows. Sunbrella Lina drapery is available in a natural color.

Sunbrella window treatments are currently available through retailers including Pottery Barn and Frontgate as well as Sunbrella.com, with expanded retail distribution to Lulu and Georgia, Macy's, Bloomingdale's, AllModern and Birch Lane expected throughout 2023. To learn more about the new Sunbrella Window Collection, visit Sunbrella.com.

About Sunbrella Window Treatments

Sunbrella has revolutionized the way the world thinks about how fabrics look, feel and perform. Premium, finished Sunbrella drapery products integrate beautiful style with legendary performance for residential interiors, delivering proven durability, fade-proof color, easy care and bleach-cleanability.

Introduced in 1961, Sunbrella fabrics are designed for outdoor living, indoor living, marine and commercial spaces and are manufactured and marketed by Glen Raven, Inc., a 140+-year-old, family-owned company based in North Carolina with operations worldwide. For more information about Sunbrella, including inspiration, fabric collections and where to buy, visit sunbrella.com and follow Sunbrella on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter at @Sunbrella.

*See Sunbrella.com/warranty for full warranty details.

