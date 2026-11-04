SunCoke Energy Aktie

SunCoke Energy ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JDCZ / ISIN: US86722A1034

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04.11.2026 23:15:02

SunCoke Energy: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 27, 2026, SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) announced that it expects to modestly exceed the high end of its full-year 2026 guidance for consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Reliable operational performance across both operating divisions and reduced debt levels bolster long-term capital balance.

Three key takeaways from management's discussion stand out for investors.

Management reached a settlement regarding a 2025 contract dispute with steel maker Algoma Steel. This resolution eliminates working capital friction and helps boost expected 2026 free cash flow, which is cash generated after funding capital expenses, to between $180 million and $185 million.

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