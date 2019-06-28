SunCoke Energy, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P.

LISLE, Ill., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) ("SunCoke") and SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SXCP) ("SXCP") today announced that SunCoke has completed its previously announced acquisition of all of SXCP's outstanding common units not already owned by SunCoke. Following this acquisition, SXCP's common units are no longer traded publicly on the New York Stock Exchange.

"We are pleased with the overwhelmingly favorable support received from our investors for this important transaction," said Mike Rippey, President and Chief Executive Officer of SunCoke. "The simplified corporate structure increases liquidity and improves financial flexibility, which strengthens our ability to execute on strategic objectives and generate significant value for SunCoke stockholders."

ABOUT SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) supplies high-quality coke for the blast furnace production of steel under long-term, take-or-pay contracts that pass through commodity and certain operating costs to customers. We utilize an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation. Our cokemaking facilities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and Brazil. We have more than 55 years of cokemaking experience serving the integrated steel industry. In addition, we provide export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk and liquids customers. Our logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports. To learn more about SunCoke Energy, Inc., visit our website at www.suncoke.com.

