Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.10.2022 08:08:39

Suncor Energy To Sell Wind And Solar Assets To Canadian Utilities For C$730 Mln

(RTTNews) - Canada's Suncor Energy Inc. (SU, SU.TO) announced Thursday that it has reached an agreement to sell its wind and solar assets to Canadian Utilities Limited, an ATCO company, for C$730 million.

The purchase price is subject to closing adjustments.

The sale includes interest in Magrath, Chin Chute and Adelaide wind farms, as well as Forty Mile wind farm which is expected to be operating by year end, and development stage renewable power assets.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable third-party regulatory reviews and approvals.

Suncor said it is divesting its wind and solar assets, as announced earlier, to focus on areas of energy expansion, hydrogen and renewable fuels. According to the firm, these fields are more complementary to its core business as the company progresses to net-zero by 2050.

Kris Smith, Suncor Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Divesting of these wind and solar assets further streamlines our portfolio so that we can concentrate our efforts on our core business. Our ESG efforts will continue to advance in other areas that are complementary to our core business such as replacing coke-fired boilers at Base Plant with lower emission cogeneration units, investing in hydrogen and low-carbon fuels and accelerating commercial scale deployment of carbon capture technology."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Suncor Energy Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Suncor Energy Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Suncor Energy Inc. 33,16 -0,87% Suncor Energy Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Jobbericht: ATX in Grün -- DAX schwächer -- Börsen in Fernost leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann bereits kurz nach Handelsstart am Freitag ins Plus drehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert in Rot. Die Märkte in Asien zeigen am Freitag Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen