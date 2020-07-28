+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
28.07.2020 01:08:00

Suncrest Bank Reports Second Quarter Earnings. Maintains Strong Net Income. Deposits Increased by over 30%. Assisted 700 PPP Customers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and VISALIA, Calif., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) today reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

"Despite the economic challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic we maintained strong net income for the quarter of approximately $2.7 million or 22 cents per diluted share, on par with both the linked quarter and the same quarter last year," said Mr. Ciaran McMullan, President and CEO of Suncrest Bank.

"The bank continued to respond to these challenges by fully participating in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) assisting almost 700 customers to fund over $150 million in PPP loans, as well as by proactively working with impacted borrowers to allow short term payment deferrals, currently representing approximately 9% of total loans. In addition, we prudently increased our provision for potential loan losses by $1.2 million bringing our total allowance as a percentage of total non-acquired loans, excluding PPP loans, to 1.43%."

"Total deposits increased by $165 million during the quarter driven in part by approximately $45 million of as yet unused PPP loan funds. We also added a significant number of new depositors acquired through the PPP program, with approximately 180 or 26% of our PPP borrowers being new customers to the bank," McMullan concluded. 

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net income of $2.69 million compared to $2.88 million for the linked quarter and $2.82 million for Q2 2019
  • Diluted EPS of $0.22 compared to $0.23 for the linked quarter and $0.22 for Q2 2019
  • Total deposits increased by $255.5 million or 32.2% over Q2 2019
  • Cost of Funds declined to 29 basis points
  • Total loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $27.3 million or 4.21% over Q2 2019
  • Return on average tangible assets of 0.93%
  • Return on average tangible equity of 9.31%
  • Efficiency ratio of 52.56%
  • New loan originations1 of $35.3 million (excluding PPP loans)
  • Tangible book value per share of $9.62, an increase of 57 cents during the quarter
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.93%

Income Statement

Net income declined slightly over the linked quarter and the same quarter last year at $2.69 million compared to $2.88 million for the linked quarter and $2.82 million for the same quarter last year. The decline in net income over the linked quarter is primarily due to an increase in income taxes due to a tax credit recognized in Q1 2020 with the decline over Q2 2019 mostly driven by an increase in the provision for loan losses from $850,000 in Q2 2019 to $1.2 million in the current quarter.

Interest income declined slightly to $10.6 million versus $10.9 million for the linked and the second quarter of 2019 due to $421,000 in non-recurring income in the linked quarter and $652,000 in non-recurring income in the second quarter of 2019. Interest expense declined to $750,000 as compared to $1.1 million over the linked quarter due to a decline in our cost of funds of 25 basis points (bps), while it decreased by approximately $350,000 or 27 bps over the same quarter last year.

Since the second quarter of 2019 the Federal Reserve has cut its benchmark rate by 2.25% in response to a slowing economy and the emerging COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the Prime rate decreased from 5.50% to 3.25% and the overnight Fed Funds rate declined to 0.25%. This dramatic change in the interest rate environment significantly impacted our Core4 Net Interest Margin (NIM). Core NIM declined over the linked quarter by 42 bps and by 73 bps over the same quarter last year, primarily due to the decrease in yields on earning assets.

Core NIM was also significantly impacted by the note rate of 1% on PPP loans originated during the quarter.  Without PPP loans this quarter, our Core NIM would have been 3.78%, a decline of only 20 bps over the linked quarter.

Core net interest income increased over the linked quarter and same quarter last year by $586,000 or 6.3% and $753,000 or 8.3% respectively primarily due to a decline in the cost of funds.  Our cost of funds improved by 25 bps during the quarter, declining to 29 bps overall.




Non-recurring Income






Period

Net Income

NIM

Interest
recoveries2

Income from
accretion3

Non-
recurring
costs

Core Net Interest
Income4

Core Net
Income4

Core
NIM4

Core

Diluted EPS4

Q2 2020

$       2,688,843

3.56%

$        6,663

$           (28,495)

$                   -

$             9,879,346

$      2,704,221

3.56%

$             0.22

Q1 2020

$       2,884,904

4.16%

$    283,739

$           137,624

$                   -

$             9,292,999

$      2,588,096

3.98%

$             0.21

Q2 2019

$       2,818,869

4.60%

$        9,338

$           642,538

$                   -

$             9,126,198

$      2,358,869

4.29%

$             0.19

Noninterest income decreased over the linked quarter and the same quarter last year by approximately $130,000 and $114,000 respectively driven in part by a loss on sale of securities of $54,000 in the current quarter together with a decline in service charges.  The decline in service charges was primarily a result of reduced NSF fees and certain account fees waived as an accommodation for customers due to the impact of COVID-19. 

Total noninterest expense decreased over the linked quarter and the same quarter last year by approximately $212,000 and $60,000 respectively, reflecting our ongoing commitment to diligent cost management especially given the economic conditions. Our key cost management performance ratios all improved significantly during the quarter. Our efficiency ratio declined to 52.56% while our burden ratio and noninterest expense to average assets improved to 1.68% and 1.79% respectively.

Income taxes increased compared to the linked quarter as a result of a $350,000 one-time tax adjustment recorded in Q1 2020 related to net operating loss carryback provisions of the CARES Act.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2020 were $1.29 billion representing an increase of $240.4 million or 23.0% over the linked quarter, and a year over year increase of $342.8 million or 36.3%. The increase over the linked quarter and year over year, was primarily the result of an increase in PPP loans of $128.4 million and deposits of $164.6 million and $255.5 million, respectively. 

Total deposits at June 30, 2020 were $1.049 billion, an increase of $164.6 million or 18.6% over the linked quarter driven by approximately $45 million of PPP loan funds remaining in deposit accounts together with normal cyclical deposit inflows for some of our largest agribusiness accounts. Additionally, we also saw growth in new deposit relationships during the quarter as a result of acquiring approximately 180 new customers through the PPP loan program.

Total deposits increased year over year by $255.5 million or 32.2% with the growth being in non-maturity deposits5 of $264.5 million or 37.4%. Over the same period, we allowed price sensitive certificate of deposit (CD) balances to decline by $9.0 million or 10.5%.

In order to encourage involvement in the Paycheck Protection Program, the Federal Reserve provided a liquidity facility to participating financial institutions, in the form of term financing backed by PPP loans.  The PPP Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) carries an interest rate of 35 bps and at June 30, 2020 the bank had drawn $68.6 million on the facility. 

Total loans at June 30, 2020 were $804.7 million, an increase of $124.8 million or 18.4% over the linked quarter. The largest increase being in PPP loans which totaled $128.4 million. Excluding PPP loans, total loans declined over the linked quarter by $3.6 million or 0.5%, while new loan commitments (excluding PPP loans) were also slightly lower than recent quarters.  This is driven in part by reduced loan demand (due to borrowers taking a more cautious approach to new projects) but also reflects the fact that our loan officers were intensely focused on delivering the Paycheck Protection Program during the quarter.

Total loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $27.3 million or 4.21% over Q2, 2019. The largest year over year increases have been in Non-Owner Occupied CRE which increased by $50.7 million or approximately 30% and Farmland which increased by $4.5 million or 3.3%.

Paycheck Protection Program Loans

Since the SBA began accepting applications for the PPP on April 3, 2020, the national response has been tremendous. Suncrest Bank fully participated in the program and experienced extraordinary demand for PPP loans. As of July 23, 2020, the bank had assisted almost 700 customers to fund $152.4 million in loans with $133.0 million being funded by the bank and $19.4 million funded via a number of partners including the California Statewide CDC who financed approximately $12 million. We expect to generate approximately $4.3 million in fee income through the program which will be earned over the expected life of the loans.

PPP Loans

<$0.35M

$0.35M to $2.0M

>$2.0M

Total

Number through Suncrest Channel

320

82

11

413

Total Value through Suncrest Channel

$43.8M

$57.2M

$32.0M

$133.0M

Number through Partner Channels

273

7

0

280

Total Value through Partner Channels

$15.4M

$4.0M

0

$19.4M

Total Number

593

89

11

693

Total Value

$59.2M

$61.2M

$32.0M

$152.4M

Estimated Fee Income

$2.3M

$1.7M

$0.3M

$4.3M

Asset Quality 

Non-performing assets remained at $4.4 million or 0.34% of total assets at June 30, 2020 compared to 0.43% at March 31, 2020.

Based on scenario analyses of potential COVID-19 impacts on the Bank's portfolio, and the downgrade of several lending relationships, we increased our total provision for loan losses by $1.2 million during the quarter. Our allowance as a percentage of total loans (excluding PPP loans and acquired loans that have been marked to fair value) was 1.43% at June 30, 2020 compared to 1.22% at March 31, 2020.

During the quarter we prudently decided to downgrade three lending relationships to classified-accrual status, per the table below. Two of these relationships are in the retail sector and the other is in the agribusiness sector. While all three continue to pay as agreed they have each experienced deterioration in their financial performance as a direct result of the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic including; the permanent closure of a number of retail outlets, delays in the sale of business assets, and disruption in the international shipment and sale of certain agricultural products.


Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Total Classified Loans (a)

$14,399,989

$7,691,907

$8,513,450

$10,840,514

Classified - Accrual Loans

$10,102,519

$3,394,437

$3,327,728

$3,734,612

Classified - Non-Accrual Loans

$4,297,470

$4,297,470

$5,185,722

$7,105,902

Total Classified / Total Loans

1.79%

1.13%

1.28%

1.65%

Total Classified / Total Loans (excluding PPP)

2.13%

1.13%

1.28%

1.65%



(a)

Includes classified accrual loans and non-accrual loans

Initial Impacts of COVID-19

In late March and early April interagency regulatory guidance[6] was issued encouraging banks to work with borrowers financially impacted by COVID-19. Since then we have taken actions to help our borrowers mitigate the adverse impacts of the pandemic including short-term loan modifications such as payment deferrals of principal and/or interest. Per the table above, we have approved deferred payments for approximately 9% of our loan portfolio, primarily in the hotel and restaurant sectors.

 Industry Sector

Loans Modified

6 Months P&I

3 Months P&I

6 Months IO

Total Loans
in Sector

Percentage
of Sector
Modified

Hotels

$ 20,841,526

7

$ 20,730,846

6

$      110,679

1

$                  -

0

$ 32,650,563

63.8%

Non Owner Occupied (NOO) CRE - Retail

$ 17,143,203

18

$   8,836,750

10

$   3,833,153

4

$   4,473,300

4

$ 44,046,176

38.9%

C&I / Owner Occupied CRE

$ 13,799,181

44

$   5,315,000

15

$   6,295,657

17

$   2,188,524

12

$131,010,367

10.5%

NOO CRE-Other

$ 12,334,971

6

$                  -

0

$   1,734,898

4

$ 10,600,073

2

$146,420,270

8.4%

Multi-Family

$   4,052,317

5

$      928,732

2

$                  -

0

$   3,123,586

3

$ 47,104,342

8.6%

Restaurants

$   2,160,460

5

$   1,646,261

4

$                  -

0

$      514,198

1

$   3,181,364

67.9%

SFR Secured

$      435,003

2

$      435,003

2

$                  -

0

$                  -

0

$ 41,099,878

1.1%

Agribusiness

$      798,044

1

$                 -

0

$      798,044

1

$                  -

0

$106,142,320

0.8%

Total Payment Relief

$ 71,564,705

88

$ 37,892,592

39

$ 12,772,431

27

$ 20,899,681

22



% of Total Portfolio

8.9%

4.9%

4.7%

2.2%

1.6%

1.5%

2.6%

1.2%



% of Total Portfolio (excluding PPP)

10.6%

6.3%

5.6%

2.8%

1.9%

1.9%

3.1%

1.6%



Capital

Suncrest Bank remained well capitalized at June 30, 2020. All of the bank's capital ratios are above minimum regulatory standards for "well capitalized" institutions.

At June 30, 2020 tangible book value per common share was $9.62 with common shares issued of 12,443,800 as of the same date. This compares to a tangible book value per common share of $9.05 at March 31, 2020.

About Suncrest Bank
Suncrest Bank, member FDIC, is locally owned and operated and offers a full range of commercial, small business and agribusiness loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Central Valley of California and the Greater Sacramento Region. It is regularly rated Five Stars by Bauer Financial as one of the nation's strongest financial institutions, and in 2017 and 2018 was named to the OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. It is a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration and its stock can be purchased on the open market, trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol SBKK. For all other information, visit www.suncrestbank.com

Forward Looking Statements
Except for the historical information in this news release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include: the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and trend of loan delinquencies and charge-offs, results of examinations by our banking regulators, our ability to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity, our ability to manage loan delinquency rates, our ability to price deposits to retain existing customers and achieve low-cost deposit growth, manage expenses and lower the efficiency ratio, expand or maintain the net interest margin, mitigate interest rate risk for changes in the interest rate environment, competitive pressures in the banking industry, access to available sources of credit to manage liquidity, the local and national economic environment, and other risks and uncertainties.  Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Suncrest Bank undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors are encouraged to read the Suncrest Bank annual reports which are available on our website.

Suncrest Bank



Statements of Financial Condition



(Unaudited)





June 30,


March 31,


June 30,



2020


2020


2019

ASSETS







Cash and Due from Banks


$               13,228,364


$               46,172,365


$               29,654,947

Federal Funds Sold


142,930,000


16,252,000


33,204,000

TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS


156,158,364


62,424,365


62,858,947








Investment Securities Available for Sale (AFS)


256,315,062


237,736,303


163,188,023

Loans:







   Total Loans


804,668,120


679,894,288


648,985,053

   Allowance for Loan Losses


(7,261,565)


(6,061,137)


(5,473,135)

NET LOANS


797,406,555


673,833,151


643,511,918








Federal Home Loan Bank and Other Bank Stock, at Cost


5,862,141


5,471,141


5,472,491

Premises and Equipment


6,465,203


6,618,505


9,883,776

Other Real Estate Owned


129,644


130,195


313,720

Bank Owned Life Insurance


8,607,800


8,552,906


8,385,617

Goodwill


38,989,566


38,989,566


38,989,566

Core Deposit Intangible


2,844,243


3,015,551


3,563,022

Accrued Interest and Other Assets


13,738,199


9,334,350


7,525,226



$           1,286,516,777


$           1,046,106,033


$              943,692,306








LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Deposits:







   Noninterest-bearing Demand


$             417,386,498


$             308,415,544


$             327,285,111

   Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts


555,112,706


494,175,027


380,735,858

   Time Deposits


76,411,399


81,681,922


85,400,880

TOTAL DEPOSITS


1,048,910,603


884,272,493


793,421,849

Accrued Interest and Other Liabilities


7,503,426


7,091,754


8,332,164

Other Borrowings


68,559,008


-


-

TOTAL LIABILITIES


1,124,973,037


891,364,247


801,754,013








Shareholders' Equity:







   Common Stock - No par value


119,676,119


119,816,864


119,743,464

   Additional Paid-in Capital


3,201,835


3,061,394


2,711,909

   Retained Earnings


29,635,334


26,946,491


17,959,995

   Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) - Net 







      Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities AFS


9,030,452


4,917,037


1,522,925

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


161,543,740


154,741,786


141,938,293



$           1,286,516,777


$           1,046,106,033


$              943,692,306

 

Suncrest Bank



Statements of Income (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended












June 30,


March 31,


June 30,



2020


2020


2019

INTEREST INCOME







   Interest and Fees on Loans


$         9,043,344


$         9,311,568


$         9,426,583

   Interest on Investment Securities


1,533,208


1,285,695


1,114,847

   Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other


31,418


262,378


339,046

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME


10,607,970


10,859,641


10,880,476








INTEREST EXPENSE







   Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts


492,277


907,748


859,741

   Interest on Time Deposits


221,256


237,531


242,661

   Interest on Other Borrowings


36,923


-


-

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE


750,456


1,145,279


1,102,402








NET INTEREST INCOME


9,857,514


9,714,362


9,778,074








Provision for Loan Losses


1,200,000


1,100,000


850,000

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER







PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES


8,657,514


8,614,362


8,928,074








NONINTEREST INCOME







   Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income


320,080


450,190


434,439

   Gain on Sale of Loans


-


-


-



320,080


450,190


434,439








NONINTEREST EXPENSE







   Salaries and Employee Benefits


2,910,755


3,041,167


2,820,144

   Occupancy Expenses


570,479


587,987


551,401

   Other Expenses


1,867,817


1,931,594


2,037,399



5,349,051


5,560,748


5,408,944

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


3,628,543


3,503,804


3,953,569

Income Taxes


939,700


618,900


1,134,700

NET INCOME


$          2,688,843


$          2,884,904


$          2,818,869

 

Suncrest Bank

Statements of Income (Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended








June 30,


June 30,



2020


2019

INTEREST INCOME





   Interest and Fees on Loans


$            18,354,911


$       18,367,393

   Interest on Investment Securities


2,818,901


2,104,338

   Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other


293,797


696,821

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME


21,467,609


21,168,552






INTEREST EXPENSE





   Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts


1,400,025


1,549,485

   Interest on Time Deposits


458,787


483,740

   Interest on Other Borrowings


36,923


-

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE


1,895,735


2,033,225






NET INTEREST INCOME


19,571,874


19,135,327






Provision for Loan Losses


2,300,000


1,100,000

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER





PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES


17,271,874


18,035,327






NONINTEREST INCOME





   Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income


770,270


854,151

   Gain on Sale of Loans


-


-



770,270


854,151






NONINTEREST EXPENSE





   Salaries and Employee Benefits


5,951,922


5,814,684

   Occupancy Expenses


1,158,466


1,097,497

   Other Expenses


3,799,411


3,924,542



10,909,799


10,836,723

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


7,132,345


8,052,755

Income Taxes


1,558,600


2,245,500

NET INCOME


$               5,573,745


$          5,807,255

 

Suncrest Bank

Selected Financial Data & Ratios (Unaudited)



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,




2020


2020


2019


For the three months ended:








Return on Average Assets(ROAA)


0.90%


1.13%


1.21%


ROAA excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)


0.90%


1.01%


1.01%


Return on Average Tangible Assets (2)


0.93%


1.18%


1.27%


Return on Average Equity(ROAE)


6.83%


7.59%


8.07%


ROAE excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)


6.87%


6.81%


6.76%


Return on Average Tangible Equity (2)


9.31%


10.50%


11.62%


Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets


1.79%


2.18%


2.32%


NIE to Average Assets excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)


1.79%


2.18%


2.32%


Efficiency Ratio


52.56%


54.71%


52.96%


Efficiency Ratio excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)


52.44%


57.07%


56.58%


Burden Ratio


1.68%


2.00%


2.13%


Net Interest Margin


3.56%


4.16%


4.60%


Core Net Interest Margin (1) (2)


3.56%


3.98%


4.29%


Cost of Funds


0.29%


0.54%


0.56%


Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)


$               0.22


$                 0.23


$               0.23


Diluted EPS


$               0.22


$                 0.23


$               0.22


Diluted EPS excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)


$               0.22


$                 0.21


$               0.19












June 30,


June 30,






2020


2019




For the six months ended:








Return on Average Assets(ROAA)


1.01%


1.26%




ROAA excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)


0.96


1.16%




Return on Average Tangible Assets (2)


1.05%


1.33%




Return on Average Equity(ROAE)


7.20%


8.46%




ROAE excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)


6.84%


7.74%




Return on Average Tangible Equity (2)


9.87%


12.26%




Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets


1.97%


2.36%




NIE to Average Assets excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)


1.97%


2.36%




Efficiency Ratio


53.63%


54.21%




Efficiency Ratio excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)


54.71%


56.17%




Burden Ratio


1.83%


2.17%




Net Interest Margin


3.83%


4.59%




Core Net Interest Margin (1) (2)


3.75%


4.42%




Cost of Funds


0.40%


0.53%




Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)


$               0.45


$                 0.47




Diluted EPS


$               0.45


$                 0.46




Diluted EPS excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)


$               0.42


$                 0.42






(1)  Non-recurring items include merger expenses, discount accretion on acquired loans and recovery of interest on non-accrual loans.


(2)  These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited.  They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP.  These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.


 

Suncrest Bank

Selected Financial Data & Ratios Continued (Unaudited)










June 30,


March 31,


June 30,



2020


2020


2019

At Period End:







Loans to Deposits


76.71%


76.89%


81.80%

Average Loans to Average Deposits (QTD)


76.80%


76.61%


81.53%

Non-Performing Assets to Assets


0.34%


0.43%


0.81%

Outstanding Shares


12,443,800


12,442,800


12,433,300

Tangible Book Value Per Share (2)


$                9.62


$                 9.05


$               7.99

Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Unrealized Gain on Securities (2)


$                8.90


$                 8.66


$               7.87

Book Value Per Share


$              12.98


$               12.44


$             11.42















Regulatory Capital Ratios







Tier 1 Leverage (to average assets)


9.93%


11.00%


10.87%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)


12.68%


13.80%


13.08%

Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)


12.68%


13.80%


13.08%

Total Capital (to risk weighted assets)


13.52%


14.59%


13.73%

















June 30,


March 31,


June 30,



2020


2020


2019

Loan Composition







Commercial and Industrial:


$     48,655,792


$      44,110,558


$    59,366,842

Paycheck Protection Program:


128,358,805


-


-

Loans to Finance Agricultural Production and Other Loans to Farmers:


36,941,792


32,561,301


38,622,774

Loans Secured by Real Estate:







Secured by Farmland


139,799,353


142,588,684


135,339,361

Construction, Land Development and Other Land


28,680,776


33,855,844


35,943,146

1-4 Family Residential Properties


41,713,258


41,426,423


51,759,914

Multifamily Residential Properties


45,975,886


45,192,987


42,719,058

Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties


93,341,233


97,345,299


94,035,588

Non-Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties


222,079,538


223,180,866


171,361,023

Total Loans Secured by Real Estate


571,590,044


583,590,103


531,158,090








Municipal Leases:


18,961,522


19,464,532


19,596,422

Other Loans:


160,165


167,794


240,925








Total Loans


$   804,668,120


$    679,894,288


$  648,985,053


(2)  These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited.  They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP.  These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

 

Suncrest Bank

Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended



June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020



Average




Average


Average




Average



Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate














Interest Earning Assets:













Deposits in Other Financial Institutions


$    104,997,550


$     31,418


0.12%


$      79,166,231


$      262,378


1.33%

Investment Securities


248,509,748


1,533,208


2.47%


201,137,316


1,285,695


2.56%

Loans


761,220,714


9,043,344


4.78%


659,206,812


9,311,568


5.68%

Total Interest Earning Assets


1,114,728,012


10,607,970


3.83%


939,510,359


10,859,641


4.65%

Noninterest Earning Assets


81,563,032






80,808,526





Total Assets


$ 1,196,291,044






$ 1,020,318,885


















Interest Bearing Liabilities













Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts


$    173,993,644


114,631


0.26%


$    128,885,992


242,934


0.76%

Savings and Money Market Accounts


361,680,471


377,646


0.42%


353,116,947


664,814


0.76%

Time Deposits


78,902,446


221,256


1.13%


80,351,041


237,531


1.19%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits


614,576,561


713,533


0.47%


562,353,980


1,145,279


0.82%

Other Borrowings


42,628,331


36,923


0.35%


-


-


-

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities


657,204,892


750,456


0.46%


562,353,980


1,145,279


0.82%

Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts


374,417,383






298,089,928





Total Funding Sources


1,031,622,275






860,443,908





Noninterest Bearing Liabilities


7,260,169






7,834,040





Shareholders' Equity


157,408,600






152,040,937





Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity


$ 1,196,291,044






$ 1,020,318,885





Net Interest Income




$ 9,857,514






$   9,714,362



Net Interest Margin






3.56%






4.16%

 

Suncrest Bank









Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)








For the Three Months Ended










June 30, 2020


June 30, 2019



Average




Average


Average




Average



Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate














Interest Earning Assets:













Deposits in Other Financial Institutions


$     104,997,550


$      31,418


0.12%


$     53,826,806


$     339,046


2.53%

Investment Securities


248,509,748


1,533,208


2.47%


158,173,939


1,114,847


2.82%

Loans


761,220,714


9,043,344


4.78%


640,506,723


9,426,583


5.90%

Total Interest Earning Assets


1,114,728,012


10,607,970


3.83%


852,507,468


10,880,476


5.12%

Noninterest Earning Assets


81,563,032






81,120,229





Total Assets


$  1,196,291,044






$   933,627,697


















Interest Bearing Liabilities













Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts


$     173,993,644


114,631


0.26%


$   103,039,731


170,050


0.66%

Savings and Money Market Accounts


361,680,471


377,646


0.42%


307,778,084


689,691


0.90%

Time Deposits


78,902,446


221,256


1.13%


91,964,284


242,661


1.06%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits


614,576,561


713,533


0.47%


502,782,099


1,102,402


0.88%

Other Borrowings


42,628,331


36,923


0.35%


-


-


-

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities


657,204,892


750,456


0.46%


502,782,099


1,102,402


0.88%

Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts


374,417,383






282,794,851





Total Funding Sources


1,031,622,275






785,576,950





Noninterest Bearing Liabilities


7,260,169






8,410,437





Shareholders' Equity


157,408,600






139,640,310





Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity


$  1,196,291,044






$   933,627,697





Net Interest Income




$ 9,857,514






$  9,778,074



Net Interest Margin






3.56%






4.60%

 

Suncrest Bank

Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended



June 30, 2020


June 30, 2019



Average




Average


Average




Average



Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate














Interest Earning Assets:













Deposits in Other Financial Institutions


$      91,710,912


$     293,797


0.64%


$   55,806,606


$     696,821


2.52%

Investment Securities


225,194,510


2,818,901


2.50%


151,287,850


2,104,338


2.78%

Loans


710,213,763


18,354,911


5.20%


633,581,140


18,367,393


5.85%

Total Interest Earning Assets


1,027,119,185


21,467,609


4.20%


840,675,596


21,168,552


5.08%

Noninterest Earning Assets


81,185,778






77,580,396





Total Assets


$ 1,108,304,963






$ 918,255,992


















Interest Bearing Liabilities













Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts


$    151,439,818


148,059


0.20%


$   97,792,003


286,060


0.59%

Savings and Money Market Accounts


357,398,709


1,251,966


0.70%


306,860,242


1,263,425


0.83%

Time Deposits


79,626,743


458,787


1.16%


94,497,116


483,740


1.03%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits


588,465,270


1,858,812


0.64%


499,149,361


2,033,225


0.82%

Other Borrowings


21,314,165


36,923


0.35%


-


-


-

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities


609,779,435


1,895,735


0.63%


499,149,361


2,033,225


0.82%

Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts


336,253,655






273,907,307





Total Funding Sources


946,033,090






773,056,668





Noninterest Bearing Liabilities


7,547,105






7,905,168





Shareholders' Equity


154,724,768






137,294,156





Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity


$ 1,108,304,963






$ 918,255,992





Net Interest Income




$ 19,571,874






$ 19,135,327



Net Interest Margin






3.83%






4.59%

 


1 Includes unfunded commitments

2 Represents interest recoveries on non-accrual loans

3 Represents accretion of acquired loan fair value marks

4 Excludes non-recurring income, income from accretion of fair value marks and non-recurring costs, non-GAAP financial measure

5 Includes noninterest-bearing Demand, Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts

6 Interagency Joint Press Release, March 22nd 2020 (as revised on April 7th), and CARES Act Section 4013 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suncrest-bank-reports-second-quarter-earnings-maintains-strong-net-income-deposits-increased-by-over-30--assisted-700-ppp-customers-301100618.html

SOURCE Suncrest Bank

