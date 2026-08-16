Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
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16.08.2026 17:23:00
Sundar Pichai Raised Alphabet's Capex Guidance to $205 Billion the Same Quarter Google Cloud's Backlog Hit $514 Billion. Here's Which Number Actually Matters More.
Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) latest earnings report put two enormous sums front and center: a full-year capital expenditure guidance range that it increased to as much as $205 billion and a Google Cloud backlog that has climbed to $514 billion.The scales of these figures invite comparison -- which one should investors weigh more heavily? The answer becomes more clear when these numbers are understood as two sides of the same coin.Alphabet is pouring unprecedented sums into artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure precisely because customer demand -- quantified by its towering backlog -- is accelerating. One number represents its investments, while the other is proof that the investments are paying off.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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