Sundar Pichai Reveals Google Has Launched Its "Most Capable" AI Yet: Could It Be a ChatGPT Killer?

Some sounded the alarm about Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) after the company reported a slowing growth rate for its Google Cloud business in the third quarter. There were serious concerns that Google simply wasn't keeping up with Microsoft and its partner, ChatGPT creator OpenAI. Those worries might have been premature. On Wednesday, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that Google launched its "most capable" artificial intelligence (AI) model yet. Could it even be a ChatGPT killer? Pichai stated in a blog post earlier this week that Google is "nearly eight years into our journey as an AI -first company." He said that the rate of progress is picking up, with people across the world using generative AI to perform tasks they couldn't do just one year ago.