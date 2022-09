Sunday roasts dwindle as cost of cooking crisis hits home

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Annual Good Food Nation survey finds a fifth of Britons no longer turn on their oven to save moneyFamilies have crossed Sunday roasts, stews and home baking off the menu and in drastic cases no longer use their oven, as soaring energy costs force big changes in the kitchen.One in four home cooks said they were less likely to prepare a roast dinner, while a fifth were not baking as many cakes or biscuits, according to the annual Good Food Nation report. Continue reading...