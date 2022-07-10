|
10.07.2022 13:08:00
Sundial Growers: Bull vs. Bear
It's no secret that the cannabis industry in both the U.S. and Canada has faced tough challenges. But that doesn't mean that there still aren't some pot stocks with a lot of potential. Does Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) belong in that group? Here are the bull and bear cases for the Canadian cannabis stock.Keith Noonan: Sundial Growers investors have had a tough go of things. Amid mixed business performance, heavy stock dilution, and the threat of increasing competition in the cannabis space, the company's share price has collapsed.The stock trades down nearly 60% this year alone, and it's off a whopping 97% from the market close on the day of its initial public offering nearly three years ago. As bad as its stock performance has been, however, the company might now be significantly undervalued. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!