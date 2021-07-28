Sunflower Bank Launches a New Chairman's Insights Blog where their Top Executive Shares how the Bank and its Divisions Work to make a Difference in the Communities they Serve

DENVER, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunflower Bank launches a new Chairman's Insights blog where Mollie Carter shares how the bank and its divisions work to make a difference in their communities and what it means to be a community bank. Chairman Carter posted her first insight this July.

At Sunflower Bank, First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage, Carter's vision drives the community bank and its lasting impact on its communities. Chairman Carter just posted her first insight titled "Creating Possibility by Creating a Legacy," which discusses her organization's focus on "Bringing out the best in the lives we touch… Creating Possibility." Carter states, "With this simple statement, we affirm our commitment to align our business with our customers, communities, and fellow associates. Taken as a whole, we find this, our purpose, quite powerful, and its strength comes from the elements within the statement."

Carter adds, "At the end of the day, what we've accomplished for our customers, and what we've achieved for our professional standing and reputation, is balanced out by how we've lifted up those we serve – how we approach challenges and opportunities with a mindset of positivity. Our mission is to bring out the best in the lives we touch and create possibility for them."

Ms. Carter is the Executive Chairman of Sunflower Bank, N.A., a $5 billion privately held community and specialty bank based in Denver, Colorado, serving a five-state region. Additionally, she is Chairman and CEO of FirstSun Capital Bancorp, the bank holding company for Sunflower Bank. To see her first insight, please go to: www.sunflowerbank.com/Who-We-Are/Ideas-Insights/Chairman-s-Insights/July-2021/Creating-Possibility-by-Creating-a-Legacy.

