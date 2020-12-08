Sungrow to Hit 2 GW Shipment of SG110CX for Vietnam Rooftops

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced that 2 GW of the Company's featured commercial inverter SG110CX was shipped to Vietnam for the rooftop market in 2020, representing the Company's strong competitiveness and continued efforts in decarbonizing the local economy.

Vietnam is the hottest solar hub in Southeast Asia in recent years given the government's favorable incentives and high solar insolation. Renewable energy is in high demand in Vietnam rooftop market as it builds a stable, economical and sustainable society.

Sungrow has been supplying the flagship solutions optimized to local rooftop installations which tend to be defined over 1 MW. The SG110CX rated at 110kW streamlines the configuration and maximizes the LCOE significantly. The high protection capacity of IP66 and C5 makes the inverter robust despite working in rooftops where it's vulnerable to scorching heat or rainy conditions in the long run. Integrated with AFCI function, the inverter can detect different arcing current and protect the system from being an ignition source of a fire.

The Company remains buoyant about the outcome this year in Vietnam as it continues to invest in product innovation and expand local team covering sales, technical support, and after-sale service. The rooftop projects Sungrow supplied span across Vietnam with the support of an extensive local distribution channels, one of the key factors of the Company's success.

"There is still much potential among Vietnam solar market, either on rooftop or utility-scale fields. Sungrow will facilitate the energy transition of the country and make solar energy an easier and more accessible way for the future," commented Dr. Thang Vu, Country Manager of Sungrow Vietnam. The Company leads the market with the market share of 45% and 25% in the rooftop and utility-scale sector respectively.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 120 GW installed worldwide as of June 2020. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 23-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 120 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd