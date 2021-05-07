Sungrow to Supply PV Inverter Solutions for a 200 MW Project in Egypt

KOM OMBO, Egypt, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced that the Company signed the inverter supply contract for the 200 MW Kom Ombo project in Egypt following the signature of the EPC agreement between ACWA Power and the EPC contractor Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited. The project will be the largest privately developed utility-scale solar plants in the country and will increase the share of renewable energy in Egypt's energy mix in line with national targets.

The project is located within a desert area of Kom Ombo town in the Aswan Governorate of the Arab Republic of Egypt. The operation of the solar plant is a proactive measure towards a low carbon transition for Egypt's economy harnessing the abundant solar irradiation in the country.

Given the harsh desert climate, equipment had to be chosen carefully. Sungrow SG250HX-IN-20 and its medium-voltage turnkey station MVS6650-LV are resilient in complex environments such as extreme temperature, dry and dusty conditions, given the IP66 and C5 protection capability and smart forced air-cooling technology. Compatible with bifacial modules and tracking systems, the solution allows considerable yields by leveraging the sunlight resources onsite.

Egypt is taking measures to combat climate change with the plan to produce 42% of its electricity from renewables by 2035 as per the national Integrated Sustainable Energy Strategy to 2035 (ISES to 2035). The IPP system measures will facilitate the transition to solar energy and opens doors for international companies such as ACWA Power and Sungrow to partake in Egypt's sustainable energy journey.

In October 2019, ACWA Power inked a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Government of Egypt to develop, finance, construct and operate the 200 MW Kom Ombo PV plant followed by the signing of the Government Guarantee in January 2021 and the final project agreements including the Network Connection Contract (NCC), and Usufruct Agreement (UA) in April 2021. With an investment value of US$ 160 million, the project is expected to commence commercial operations in Q3 2022.

Once operational, Kom Ombo PV will generate clean power equivalent to 650 GWh annually and will cater to the power needs of 130,000 households, as well as offset 336,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year.

Alvin Shi, Managing Director of Sungrow MENA region, commented, "This Egyptian landmark project has achieved a competitive tariff while driving the growth of solar energy as an affordable alternative to conventional energy sources. By deploying the Sungrow 250 kW inverter solution, the Kom Ombo project is set up for operational excellence and marks a milestone in our partnership track record with our local partners ACWA Power as well as Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited," said Shi.

Sungrow has standout performance in the Egyptian commercial and industrial segment with the top 1 market share in 2020. With the local branch established in Dubai, Sungrow is poised to leap forward in the MENA region in 2021.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 154 GW installed worldwide as of December 2020. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

About ACWA Power

ACWA Power is a developer, investor and operator of power generation and desalinated water production plants. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; ACWA Power employs about 3,500 people and is currently present in 13 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power's portfolio includes 62 assets with an investment value of USD 65 billion, producing 42 GW of power and 5.8 million m3 /day of desalinated water delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and Public-Private-Partnership models.

ACWA Power's mission is to reliably deliver electricity and desalinated water at a low cost, thereby contributing effectively to the sustainable, social and economic development of communities and countries. ACWA Power is committed to the values of Safety, People and Performance in operating its business across all geographies. For more information, please visit www.acwapower.com.

About Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited

Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company, is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The Company provides EPC services for utility-scale, rooftop, and floating solar power projects with a focus on project design and engineering and manage all aspects of project execution from conceptualizing to commissioning. The Company also provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services, including for projects constructed by third parties and offers solar plus storage solutions to its customers. Present in 25 countries today, Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited has operations in India, South-East Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australia.

