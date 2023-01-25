25.01.2023 22:05:00

Sunnova Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), a leading Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider, announced today it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results after the markets close on February 22, 2023, to be followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 23, 2023.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 844-200-6205, or for international callers, 929-526-1599. The access code for the live call is 598836.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Sunnova’s website at https://investors.sunnova.com.

About Sunnova

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted®.

For more information, visit www.sunnova.com, follow us on Twitter @SunnovaEnergy and Instagram @SunnovaEnergy .

