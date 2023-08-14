Sunnova Announces Pricing of Offering of Shares of Common Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering (the "Offering”) of 5,100,000 shares of Sunnova’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "common stock”), at a price to the public of $14.75 per share. Sunnova has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 765,000 shares of common stock.

The Offering is expected to settle and close on August 16, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Sunnova estimates that the net proceeds from the sale of shares of the common stock in this Offering, after deducting estimated underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Sunnova, will be approximately $71.4 million (or approximately $82.4 million if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares of Sunnova’s common stock). Sunnova intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as the book-running manager of the Offering.

Sunnova has filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the Offering (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) that became effective upon filing. The shares will be issued and sold pursuant to such effective registration statement. A prospectus supplement relating to the Offering has also been filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, the prospectus supplement and other documents that Sunnova may file with the SEC for more complete information about Sunnova and this Offering. A copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Telephone: 1-866-471-2526, Facsimile: 212-902-9316, Email: Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

To obtain a copy of the prospectus supplement or prospectus, free of charge, visit the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, and search under the registrant’s name "Sunnova Energy International Inc.”

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Sunnova’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may,” "will,” "should,” "expects,” "plans,” "anticipates,” "going to,” "could,” "intends,” "target,” "projects,” "contemplates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "predicts,” "potential” or "continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Sunnova’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations in connection with the Offering and the size and terms of the Offering. Sunnova’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including supply chain uncertainties, results of operations and financial position, Sunnova’s competition, changes in regulations applicable to Sunnova’s business, fluctuations in the solar and home-building markets, availability of capital and Sunnova’s ability to attract and retain dealers and customers and manage its dealer and strategic partner relationships. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Sunnova’s filings with the SEC, including Sunnova’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Sunnova as of the date hereof, and Sunnova disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

ABOUT SUNNOVA

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova’s goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that home and business owners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted®.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230814428759/en/