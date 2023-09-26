|
26.09.2023 22:05:00
Sunnova Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), a leading Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider, announced today it will release its third quarter 2023 results after the markets close on October 25, 2023, to be followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 26, 2023.
The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 833-470-1428, or for international callers, 929-526-1599. The access code for the live call is 663505.
Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Sunnova’s website at https://investors.sunnova.com.
About Sunnova
Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that home and business owners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted®. For more information, visit www.sunnova.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230925258008/en/
