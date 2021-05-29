Sunny Gurpreet Singh, Founder-CEO, RoundGlass: Wholistic Wellbeing Concept Vision And Corporate Wellness, Interview by Dinis Guarda

LONDON, May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Sunny Gurpreet Singh , the Founder-CEO of RoundGlass, is a wellness visionary whose mission is to inspire people to embrace Wholistic Wellbeing, creating a happier, healthier, and more joyful world for all.

, the Founder-CEO of RoundGlass, is a wellness visionary whose mission is to inspire people to embrace Wholistic Wellbeing, creating a happier, healthier, and more joyful world for all. Dinis Guarda's interview with Sunny Gurpreet Singh continues in the tradition of the citiesabc openbusinesscouncil YouTube Series of interviews with thought leaders and personalities at the top of their fields.

"Wholistic Wellbeing is something that everyone should follow because it makes one feel better; it is all about becoming a better person — mentally, emotionally, and physically. The Wholistic Wellbeing notion explores all the verticals, channels, ways in which one finds wholeness. This includes meditation, yoga, physical exercise, etc. Achieving wholistic wellbeing is like getting a degree in life," says Sunny Gurpreet Singh.

Combining technology, meditation techniques, and innovative initiatives, successful entrepreneur and wellbeing visionary Sunny Gurpreet Singh has made it his life's mission to bring Wholistic Wellbeing to the world — an ambitious goal that he is fully committed to his company, RoundGlass.

Sunny tells us about his journey as a global thought leader on Dinis Guarda's citiesabc openbusinesscouncil YouTube Series. The interview starts with a fascinating and detailed description of Sunny's early life, education, career, experiences, and the inspiration behind him building his first organization — a healthcare technology company named Edifecs. Sunny started Edifcecs in 1995 and it now has more than 550 people and over £150m in revenues annually. Further, the two discuss the concept of Wholistic Wellbeing, which is a concept that Sunny aims to popularize across the world, and his work through RoundGlass.

"Everything that happened in my life up to this point has been in preparation for RoundGlass. The same way, I was destined to become an entrepreneur. Some people are lucky to find their calling in life early. But for the majority of us, as the journey of life unfolds, we are continuously soul searching. The time spent soul searching is, however, not lost. It prepares you for what your real-life purpose is, it shapes you, and it shapes your character," says Sunny in the interview.

The idea of Wholistic Wellbeing

As Sunny tells citiesabc and openbusinesscouncil CEO and host Dinis Guarda in the interview, he discovered Wholistic Wellbeing only in his forties. By that time, he had already achieved life success in the conventional sense — by turning his healthcare company Edifecs from a struggling startup to an impressively growing business. The company has more than 350 healthcare customers serving more than 215 million people worldwide.

Sunny's biggest realization through his journey was this: "Working a lot and hard is never productive. Doing fewer things but doing them really well is much more beneficial than working hard. Habits are important."

With RoundGlass, Sunny Gurpreet Singh decided to bring the concept of Wholistic Wellbeing to life. RoundGlass is a company that gives people the tools to live good and fulfilling lives.

"Wholistic Wellbeing is something that everyone should follow because it makes one feel better; it is all about becoming a better person. Mentally, emotionally, and physically. The wholistic wellbeing notion explores all the verticals, channels, ways that one finds wholeness. This includes meditation, yoga, physical exercise, et cetera," Sunny Gurpreet Singh mentioned.

To conclude, Sunny says: "Achieving Wholistic Wellbeing is like getting a degree in life. It means learning how to live. It gives one the tools to answer the following questions: How do I sleep/eat/relax? How do I become a joyful learner for life? How do I give back to nature? How do I give back to the community?"

Watch the interview Sunny Gurpreet Singh, Founder-CEO, RoundGlass, Edifecs — Wholistic Wellbeing & Corporate Wellness now on Dinis Guarda's YouTube Channel

Read Sunny Gurpreet Singh's full biography on openbusinesscouncil

Read more about RoundGlass

Download the RoundGlass App here

Read more about Edifecs

About RoundGlass

RoundGlass is a global wholistic wellbeing company dedicated to empowering and enabling people on their personal wellbeing journey.

Our mission is simple yet ambitious: to inspire the power of wholistic wellbeing to create a happier, healthier and more joyful world. We work to achieve this by investing in and developing new technology, sharing knowledge and focusing on action for the good of the individual, their community and the wider world.

Media Contact:

Devon Craig

Mobile: +1 760-420-3696