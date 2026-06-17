Sunny Optical Technology Aktie
WKN DE: A0MUFB / ISIN: KYG8586D1097
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17.06.2026 04:57:52
Sunny Optical Capital Makes Public Debut Sunny Optical Capital Invests US$20 Million as Cornerstone Investor in LINGYI iTECH (GUANGDONG) COMPANY
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On June 17, as A-share listed company, LINGYI iTECH (GUANGDONG) COMPANY (“LY iTECH”) formally disclosed its Hong Kong IPO prospectus, Sunny Optical Capital Limited (“Sunny Optical Capital”), the wholly-owned investment platform of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, made its first public appearance. As one of the cornerstone investors in LY iTECH’s Hong Kong listing, Sunny Optical Capital subscribed US$20 million, and this move marks the official launch of Sunny Optical Technology’s new strategic phase of “dual-drive” growth — combining product value and capital value. As the first landmark investment project since the establishment of Sunny Optical Capital, this cornerstone investment is not only a financial deployment, but also a critical move by Sunny Optical Technology to deepen industrial synergy and build its “circle of friends” in the capital market.
17/06/2026 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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