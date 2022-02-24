SunOpta Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a leading healthy food and beverage company focused on plant-based foods and beverages and fruit-based foods and beverages, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 1, 2022.

All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars and results are reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP, except where specifically noted.

Fourth quarter 2021 highlights:

Revenues of $204.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 0.6% reflecting 5.8% growth in plant-based offset by a 9.4% decline in fruit-based. Adjusting for the 53 rd week in fiscal 2020, consolidated revenue growth was 2.5%.

week in fiscal 2020, consolidated revenue growth was 2.5%. Gross margin decreased 650 basis points to 9.0% from 15.5% in the prior year, primarily reflecting production shortfalls and yield factors stemming from labor productivity and raw material challenges.

Loss from continuing operations was $1.9 million compared to a loss from continuing operations of $34.3 million in the prior year.

Adjusted loss¹ attributable to common shareholders was $1.0 million or $0.01 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of $2.5 million or $0.03 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA¹ of $10.7 million, or 5.2% of revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021, was down 48.2% versus $20.6 million or 10.0% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020.

"Fourth quarter results were hampered by issues stemming from challenges in the macro environment. We had unexpected and therefore unrecovered inflation, yield related losses in fruit and higher costs in our plants without a corresponding increase in production. While staffing levels recovered in the fourth quarter, we were focused on training 90+ new employees, incurring all the costs but lacking the corresponding production volume. The good news is that we are seeing production quickly returning to more normal levels in the first quarter of 2022. In addition to labor productivity initiatives, pricing actions and our capacity expansion in Allentown all point to a solid recovery in profitability from our fourth quarter of 2021 levels, starting in the first quarter of 2022. Plant-based revenue rose 9.2%, excluding the extra week in the year-earlier period. Consumer demand remains brisk, and we continued to prioritize servicing our customers, incurring unplanned overtime and additional freight to fulfill orders, which negatively impacted Q4 profitability,” said Joe Ennen, Chief Executive Officer. "We also continued to gain from significant tailwinds stemming from our strong innovation pipeline especially in oat-based offerings where we realized $80 million of revenue in 2021. While we are disappointed with our fourth quarter results, we remain incredibly confident in our long-term value proposition. We are making great strides standing up our 4th aseptic plant in Midlothian, TX and early conversations with customers give us confidence in the acceleration in both revenue and profit growth it will enable in 2023. Strategically and competitively, we are well positioned to double our plant-based revenue and profits in the coming years.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Revenues of $204.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 were down 0.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 as 5.8% growth in Plant-Based Foods and Beverages was offset by a 9.4% decrease in Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

The Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment generated revenues of $125.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 5.8% compared to $118.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Oat-based offerings remained a primary growth driver along with revenue from Dream and WestSoy, which were acquired in April, 2021. We also experienced increased demand from foodservice customers and higher sunflower volumes. Partially offsetting these factors was softer volume for certain other non-dairy beverages and everyday broths. Due to supply chain disruptions, we were unable to meet some customer demand for our plant-based products in the quarter, and transport shortages prevented certain customers from picking up their orders prior to year-end.

The Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segment generated revenues of $79.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 9.4% compared to $87.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decline was driven by lower volumes of retail frozen fruit due to planned rationalization of SKUs and customers, and the impact of supply constraints for certain fruit varieties on blended frozen fruit offerings. Pass-through pricing actions provided a partial offset along with volume gains in fruit snacks and increased foodservice demand.

Gross profit was $18.4 million for the fourth quarter, a decrease of $13.4 million compared to $31.8 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of revenues, gross profit margin was 9.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 15.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 650 basis points. The Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment accounted for $8.4 million of the decrease in gross profit, reflecting the impact of labor factors stemming from turnover and wage incentives to retain employees, inflationary increases in transportation and utility rates, higher depreciation and lower production volumes. Gross profit in the Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segment decreased by $5.0 million due to decreased revenue and higher fruit inventory yield losses due to excess spoilage during handling.

Segment operating loss¹ was $1.6 million, or 0.8% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to segment operating income of $6.8 million, or 3.3% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in segment operating income was due to lower gross profit, year-over-year unfavorable foreign exchange impact related to the remeasurement of our Mexican operations into U.S. dollars and lower gains on Mexican peso hedging activities, and incremental amortization expense related to Dream and WestSoy, partially offset by lower SG&A expense.

Adjusted EBITDA¹ was $10.7 million or 5.2% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $20.6 million or 10.0% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Loss from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $2.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted common share, compared to a loss of $37.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted loss¹ in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.0 million or $0.01 per common share, compared to an adjusted loss of $2.5 million or $0.03 per common share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Please refer to the discussion and table below under "Non-GAAP Measures”.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of January 1, 2022, SunOpta had total assets of $755.1 million and total debt of $224.6 million compared to total assets of $585.6 million and total debt of $69.7 million a year earlier reflecting investments to accelerate strong growth in Plant-Based Foods and Beverages and an increase in inventory as we rebuilt our fruit inventory from the COVID depleted levels of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2021, cash provided by operating activities was $19.7 million from continuing operations compared to cash provided by operating activities of $19.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. Investing activities from continuing operations consumed $23.3 million of cash during the fourth quarter of 2021 versus $11.2 million in the prior year, primarily due to capacity expansion initiatives.

2022 Outlook2

Consolidated revenue range: $890 million - $930 million

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA1 range: $67 million -$75 million

Conference Call

1 See discussion of non-GAAP measures

2 The Company has included certain forward-looking statements about the future financial performance that include non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA. These non–GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts, expenses or income, from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measures. Historically, management has excluded the following items from certain of these non-GAAP measures, and such items may also be excluded in future periods and could be significant amounts.

Expenses related to the acquisition or divestiture of a business, including business development costs, impairment of assets, integration costs, severance, retention costs and transaction costs;

Start-up costs of new facilities and equipment;

Charges associated with restructuring and cost saving initiatives, including but not limited to asset impairments, accelerated depreciation, severance costs and lease abandonment charges;

Asset impairment charges and facility closure costs;

Legal settlements or awards; and

The tax effect of the above items.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our belief that profitability will recover starting in Q1 2022, our 4th aseptic plant will enable accelerated revenue and profit growth in 2023 and plant-based revenue and profits will double in the coming years, as well as our anticipated consolidated revenue and adjusted EBITDA ranges for fiscal 2022. Generally, forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically accompanied by words such as "expected”, "point to”, "continued”, "well-positioned”, "believe”, "anticipate”, "estimates”, "can”, "will”, "target”, "should", "would", "plans", "becoming", "intend", "confident", "may", "project", "potential", "intention", "might", "predict", "budget”, "forecast” or other similar terms and phrases intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release and are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments including, but not limited to, the Company’s actual financial results; the factors identified in footnote 2 above, uninterrupted operations and service levels to our customers during COVID-19; current customer demand for the Company’s products, particularly our plant-based products; general economic conditions; continued consumer interest in health and wellness; the Company’s ability to maintain product pricing levels; planned facility and operational expansions, closures and divestitures; cost rationalization and product development initiatives; alternative potential uses for the Company’s capital resources; portfolio optimization and productivity efforts; the sustainability of the Company’s sales pipeline; the Company’s expectations regarding commodity pricing, margins and hedging results; improved availability and field prices for fruit; procurement and logistics savings; freight lane cost reductions; yield and throughput enhancements; and labor cost reductions. Whether actual timing and results will agree with expectations and predictions of the Company is subject to many risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, potential loss of suppliers and customers as well as supply chain, logistics and other disruptions resulting from or related to COVID-19; unexpected issues or delays with completion of our 4th aseptic plant or the Company’s structural improvements and automation investments; failure or inability to implement portfolio changes, process improvements, go-to-market improvements and process sustainability strategies in a timely manner; changes in the level of capital investment; local and global political and economic conditions; consumer spending patterns and changes in market trends; decreases in customer demand; delayed or unsuccessful product development efforts; potential product recalls; working capital management; availability and pricing of raw materials and supplies; potential covenant breaches under the Company’s credit facilities; and other risks described from time to time under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (available at www.sec.gov). Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly correct or update the forward-looking statements in this document, in other documents, or on its website to reflect future events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

SunOpta Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations For the quarters and years ended January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021 (Unaudited) (All dollar amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year ended January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 $ $ $ $ Revenues 204,232 205,556 812,624 789,213 Cost of goods sold 185,828 173,749 714,539 680,136 Gross profit 18,404 31,807 98,085 109,077 Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,793 25,590 76,874 89,463 Intangible asset amortization 2,612 2,194 9,950 8,946 Other expense, net 1,442 22,604 8,890 23,393 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 579 (2,790 ) 1,112 (1,640 ) Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before the following (3,022 ) (15,791 ) 1,259 (11,085 ) Interest expense, net 2,624 7,605 8,769 30,042 Loss on retirement of debt - 8,915 - 8,915 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (5,646 ) (32,311 ) (7,510 ) (50,042 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (3,782 ) 2,019 (3,366 ) (2,740 ) Loss from continuing operations (1,864 ) (34,330 ) (4,144 ) (47,302 ) Earnings from discontinued operations - 107,391 - 124,820 Net earnings (loss) (1,864 ) 73,061 (4,144 ) 77,518 Dividends and accretion on preferred stock (752 ) (2,855 ) (4,197 ) (10,328 ) Earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders (2,616 ) 70,206 (8,341 ) 67,190 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share From continuing operations (0.02 ) (0.41 ) (0.08 ) (0.65 ) From discontinued operations - 1.19 - 1.40 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share (0.02 ) 0.78 (0.08 ) 0.75 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s) Basic 107,341 89,991 104,098 89,234 Diluted 107,341 89,991 104,098 89,234

SunOpta Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets As at January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021 (Unaudited) (All dollar amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 227 251 Accounts receivable 84,702 72,724 Inventories 220,143 147,748 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,638 21,665 Current income taxes recoverable 8,259 6,935 Total current assets 329,969 249,323 Property, plant and equipment, net 219,537 158,048 Operating lease right-of-use assets 47,245 35,172 Intangible assets, net 148,440 133,317 Goodwill 3,998 3,998 Other assets 5,930 5,757 Total assets 755,119 585,615 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 121,430 118,592 Income taxes payable - 1,431 Current portion of long-term debt 9,760 3,478 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 12,203 12,750 Current portion of long-term liabilities - 200 Total current liabilities 143,393 136,451 Long-term debt 214,843 66,245 Operating lease liabilities 39,028 24,582 Long-term liabilities 2,241 - Deferred income taxes 22,485 25,408 Total liabilities 421,990 252,686 Series A Preferred Stock - 87,305 Series B-1 Preferred Stock 28,145 27,595 EQUITY SunOpta Inc. shareholders’ equity Common shares 436,463 326,545 Additional paid-in capital 23,240 37,862 Accumulated deficit (156,082 ) (147,741 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,363 1,363 Total equity 304,984 218,029 Total equity and liabilities 755,119 585,615

SunOpta Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the quarters and years ended January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021 (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Quarter ended Year ended January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 $ $ $ $ CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) Operating activities Net earnings (loss) (1,864 ) 73,061 (4,144 ) 77,518 Earnings from discontinued operations - 107,391 - 124,820 Loss from continuing operations (1,864 ) (34,330 ) (4,144 ) (47,302 ) Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 8,851 7,415 34,641 30,308 Amortization of debt issuance costs 360 1,055 1,353 4,078 Deferred income taxes (2,744 ) 2,043 (2,923 ) 7,553 Stock-based compensation (493 ) 4,251 9,100 11,676 Impairment of long-lived assets 244 7,803 3,206 7,803 Loss on foreign currency forward contract - 12,658 - 12,658 Loss on retirement of debt - 8,915 - 8,915 Other 1,594 (368 ) 1,090 (157 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses sold 13,717 10,397 (63,755 ) 17,131 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 19,665 19,839 (21,432 ) 52,663 Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations - 14,282 - 39,033 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 19,665 34,121 (21,432 ) 91,696 Investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (23,308 ) 1,473 (58,297 ) (24,754 ) Additions to intangible assets - - (25,073 ) - Proceeds from sale of assets - - 2,300 - Cash settlement of foreign currency forward contract - (12,658 ) - (12,658 ) Other - - - 41 Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (23,308 ) (11,185 ) (81,070 ) (37,371 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of discontinued operations - 363,496 (13,380 ) 361,889 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (23,308 ) 352,311 (94,450 ) 324,518 Financing activities Increase (decrease) under revolving credit facilities (17,161 ) (149,518 ) 106,016 (175,990 ) Borrowings of long-term debt 23,420 5,179 32,800 5,179 Repayment of long-term debt, including premium paid (1,882 ) (229,729 ) (13,671 ) (231,431 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (9 ) (2,397 ) (2,561 ) (4,888 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and employee share purchases 232 613 7,726 2,048 Payment of withholding taxes on stock-based awards (405 ) (1,704 ) (8,718 ) (4,080 ) Payment of cash dividends on preferred stock (609 ) (2,378 ) (5,247 ) (4,078 ) Payment of share issuance costs - - (287 ) - Proceeds on issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs - - - 26,804 Other - (181 ) - (185 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities of continuing operations 3,586 (380,115 ) 116,058 (386,621 ) Net cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations - (7,216 ) (200 ) (31,063 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,586 (387,331 ) 115,858 (417,684 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the year (57 ) (899 ) (24 ) (1,470 ) Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations: Balance at the beginning of the period - 678 - 1,370 Foreign exchange gain on cash and cash equivalents - 212 - 223 Cash and cash equivalent, beginning of the period 284 260 251 128 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 227 251 227 251

SunOpta Inc. Segmented Information For the quarters and years ended January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021 Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Quarter ended Year ended January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 $ $ $ $ Segment revenues from external customers: Plant-Based Foods and Beverages 125,074 118,179 470,754 415,164 Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages 79,158 87,377 341,870 374,049 Total segment revenues from external customers 204,232 205,556 812,624 789,213 Segment gross profit: Plant-Based Foods and Beverages 14,585 22,980 76,336 80,497 Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages 3,819 8,827 21,749 28,580 Total segment gross profit 18,404 31,807 98,085 109,077 Segment operating income (loss): Plant-Based Foods and Beverages 6,967 13,324 36,981 50,780 Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages (2,462 ) 1,185 (9,320 ) (7,321 ) Corporate Services (6,085 ) (7,696 ) (17,512 ) (31,151 ) Total segment operating income (loss) (1,580 ) 6,813 10,149 12,308 Segment gross profit percentage: Plant-Based Foods and Beverages 11.7 % 19.4 % 16.2 % 19.4 % Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages 4.8 % 10.1 % 6.4 % 7.6 % Total segment gross profit percentage 9.0 % 15.5 % 12.1 % 13.8 % Segment operating income (loss) percentage: Plant-Based Foods and Beverages 5.6 % 11.3 % 7.9 % 12.2 % Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages -3.1 % 1.4 % -2.7 % -2.0 % Total segment operating income (loss) percentage -0.8 % 3.3 % 1.2 % 1.6 %

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides additional information about its operating results regarding segment operating income, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA”), which are not measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company believes that segment operating income, adjusted earnings and adjusted EBITDA assist investors in comparing performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that management believes are not indicative of its operating performance. The non-GAAP measures of segment operating income, adjusted earnings and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

In order to evaluate its results of operations, the Company uses certain other non-GAAP measures that it believes enhance an investor’s ability to derive meaningful period-over-period comparisons and trends from the results of operations. In particular, the Company evaluates its revenues on a basis that excludes the effects of fluctuations in commodity pricing and the impacts of acquisitions and divestitures. In addition, the Company excludes specific items from its reported results that due to their nature or size, it does not expect to occur as part of its normal business on a regular basis. These items are identified in the tables below. These non-GAAP measures are presented solely to allow investors to more fully assess the Company’s results of operations and should not be considered in isolation of, or as substitutes for an analysis of the Company’s results as reported under U.S. GAAP.

Adjusted Earnings/Loss

When assessing its financial performance, the Company uses an internal measure that excludes charges and gains that it believes are not reflective of normal operations. This information is provided to allow investors to make meaningful comparisons of the Company’s operating performance between periods and to view the Company’s business from the same perspective as the Company’s management. Adjusted earnings/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following is a tabular presentation of adjusted earnings/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share, including a reconciliation from earnings/loss from continuing operations, which the Company believes to be the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 Per Share Per Share For the quarter ended $ $ $ $ Loss from continuing operations (1,864 ) (34,330 ) Dividends and accretion on preferred stock (752 ) (2,855 ) Loss from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders (2,616 ) (0.02 ) (37,185 ) (0.41 ) Adjusted for: Business development costs(a) 2,641 - Long-lived asset impairments and facility closure costs(b) 1,063 2,676 Costs related to exit from fruit ingredient processing facility(c) 902 - Start-up costs(d) 745 1,546 Loss on foreign currency forward contract(e) - 12,658 Loss on retirement of debt(f) - 8,915 Restructuring costs(g) - 8,548 Other(h) (26 ) (732 ) Net income tax effect(i) (3,686 ) 1,118 Adjusted loss (977 ) (0.01 ) (2,456 ) (0.03 )

(a) Represents third-party costs associated with business development activities, including costs related to the evaluation, execution, and integration of external acquisitions and divestitures, and internal expansion projects and other strategic initiatives. For the fourth quarter of 2021, these costs included the transition and integration of the acquired Dream and WestSoy brands and the exploration of other potential strategic opportunities, which were recorded in cost of goods sold ($0.5 million) and SG&A expenses ($2.0 million), as well as the assessment of post-closing adjustments related to the divestiture of Tradin Organic, which were recorded in other expense ($0.1 million). (b) For the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly reflects costs related to the relocation of our executive office and innovation center into Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and the vacating of our former leased facility, which were recorded in other expense. For the fourth quarter of 2020, reflects the write-down of owned and right-of-use assets related to the consolidation of roasting lines at our Crookston, Minnesota, facility, which was recorded in other expense. (c) For the fourth quarter of 2021, reflects closure costs related to the exit from our fruit ingredient processing facility, including inventory write-offs of $0.6 million and equipment relocation costs of $0.3 million, which were recorded in cost of goods sold and other expense, respectively. (d) Represents incremental direct costs incurred in connection with plant expansion projects and new product introductions before the project or product reaches normal production levels, including costs for the hiring and training of additional personnel, fees for outside services, travel costs, and plant- and production-related expenses. For the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020, start-up costs related to expansion projects within our plant-based beverage and ingredient operations, which were recorded in cost of goods sold. (e) For the fourth quarter of 2020, reflects a loss on a foreign currency forward contract to economically hedge the cash consideration from the sale of Tradin Organic, which was recorded in other expense. (f) For the fourth quarter of 2020, reflects the premium paid ($5.3 million) and write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs ($3.6 million) on the redemption and retirement of our second lien notes, which were recorded in non-operating expenses. (g) For the fourth quarter of 2020, reflects professional fees of $0.5 million recorded in SG&A expenses; and long-lived asset impairment and facility closure costs of $6.4 million mainly related to the exit from our Santa Maria, California, frozen fruit processing facility, together with employee termination costs of $1.6 million, which were recorded in other expense. (h) For the fourth quarter of 2020, other includes a reversal of previously accrued costs related to the withdrawal of certain consumer-packaged products, which was recorded in other income/expense. (i) Reflects the tax effect of the preceding adjustments to earnings calculated based on our estimated annual effective tax rate.

January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 Per Share Per Share For the years ended $ $ $ $ Loss from continuing operations (4,144 ) (47,302 ) Dividends and accretion on preferred stock (4,197 ) (10,328 ) Loss from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders (8,341 ) (0.08 ) (57,630 ) (0.65 ) Adjusted for: Business development costs(a) 6,209 - Costs related to exit from fruit ingredient processing facility(b) 5,504 - Restructuring costs(c) 1,432 9,897 Long-lived asset impairments and facility closure costs(d) 1,063 2,676 Start-up costs(e) 745 1,883 Workforce reduction charges(f) 499 - Loss on foreign currency forward contract(g) - 12,658 Loss on retirement of debt(h) - 8,915 Other(i) 261 (189 ) Net income tax effect(j) (5,827 ) 255 Adjusted earnings (loss) 1,545 0.01 (21,535 ) (0.24 )

(a) Represents third-party costs associated with business development activities, including costs related to the evaluation, execution, and integration of external acquisitions and divestitures, and internal expansion projects and other strategic initiatives. For 2021, these costs included the transition and integration of the acquired Dream and WestSoy brands, project development activities related to our new plant-based beverage facility under construction in Texas, and the exploration of other potential strategic opportunities, which were recorded in cost of goods sold ($0.6 million) and SG&A expenses ($4.9 million), as well as the assessment of post-closing adjustments related to the divestiture of Tradin Organic, which were recorded in other expense ($0.7 million). (b) For 2021, reflects closure costs related to the exit from our fruit ingredient processing facility, including long-lived asset impairment charges ($3.0 million), equipment relocation costs ($0.8 million) and employee termination costs ($1.1 million) recorded in other expense, and inventory write-offs of $0.6 million recorded in cost of goods sold. (c) For 2021, represents costs to complete the exit from our Santa Maria, California, frozen fruit processing facility, which were recorded in other expense. For 2020, reflects professional fees of $1.0 million and employee retention costs of $0.6 million recorded in SG&A expenses; and long-lived asset impairment and facility closure costs of $6.4 million, mainly related to the Santa Maria facility exit, together with employee termination costs of $2.8 million (offset by the reversal of $0.9 million of previously recognized stock-based compensation related to forfeited awards previously granted to terminated employees), which were recorded in other expense. (d) For 2021, mainly reflects costs related to the relocation of our executive office and innovation center into Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and the vacating of our former leased facility, which were recorded in other expense. For 2020, reflects the write-down of owned and right-of-use assets related to the consolidation of roasting lines at our Crookston, Minnesota, facility, which was recorded in other expense. (e) Represents incremental direct costs incurred in connection with plant expansion projects and new product introductions before the project or product reaches normal production levels, including costs for the hiring and training of additional personnel, fees for outside services, travel costs, and plant- and production-related expenses. For 2021 and 2020, start-up costs related to expansion projects within our plant-based beverage and ingredient operations, which were recorded in cost of goods sold. (f) For 2021, represents severance and related benefit charges related to workforce reduction actions in our frozen fruit operations to reduce overhead costs, which were recorded in other expense. (g) For 2020, reflects a loss on a foreign currency forward contract to economically hedge the cash consideration from the sale of Tradin Organic, which was recorded in other expense. (h) For 2020, reflects the premium paid ($5.3 million) and write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs ($3.6 million) on the redemption and retirement of our second lien notes, which were recorded in non-operating expenses. (i) For 2021, other includes a $0.5 million loss from the settlement of employment-related legal matter, partially offset by a gain related to a project cancellation, which were recorded in other expense/income. For 2020, other includes a loss of $2.4 million from the settlement of a customer claim related to the recall of certain sunflower products in 2016, net of gains of $2.2 million from the settlement of unrelated matters, and reversal of previously accrued costs related to the withdrawal of certain consumer-packaged products, which was recorded in other income/expense. (j) Reflects the tax effect of the preceding adjustments to earnings calculated based on our estimated annual effective tax rate.

Segment Operating Income/Loss and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines segment operating income/loss as net earnings/loss before income taxes, interest expense and other income/expense items, and adjusted EBITDA as segment operating income/loss plus depreciation, amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation, and other unusual items that affect the comparability of operating performance as identified above in the determination of adjusted earnings/loss. The following is a tabular presentation of segment operating income/loss and adjusted EBITDA, including a reconciliation to earnings/loss from continuing operations, which the Company believes to be the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 For the quarter ended $ $ Loss from continuing operations (1,864 ) (34,330 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (3,782 ) 2,019 Loss on retirement of debt(a) - 8,915 Interest expense, net 2,624 7,605 Other expense, net 1,442 22,604 Total segment operating income (loss) (1,580 ) 6,813 Depreciation and amortization 8,851 7,415 Stock-based compensation(b) (493 ) 4,250 Business development costs(c) 2,566 - Start-up costs(d) 745 1,546 Costs related to exit from fruit ingredient processing facility(e) 572 - Restructuring costs(f) - 546 Adjusted EBITDA 10,661 20,570

(a) For the fourth quarter of 2020, reflects the premium paid ($5.3 million) and write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs ($3.6 million) on the redemption and retirement of our second lien notes, which were recorded in non-operating expenses. (b) For the fourth quarter of 2021, reflects the reversal of stock-based compensation for unvested awards granted under the Company’s short-term incentive plan based on financial performance. (c) For the fourth quarter of 2021, third-party business development costs reflected the transition and integration of the acquired Dream and WestSoy brands, and the exploration of other potential strategic opportunities, which were recorded in cost of goods sold ($0.5 million) and SG&A expenses ($2.0 million). (d) For fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020, reflects start-up costs related to expansion projects within our plant-based beverage and ingredient operations, which were recorded in cost of goods sold. (e) For the fourth quarter of 2021, reflects inventory write-offs related to the exit from our fruit ingredient processing facility, which were recorded in cost of goods sold. (f) For the fourth quarter of 2020, reflects professional fees of $0.5 million recorded in SG&A expenses.

January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 For the years ended $ $ Loss from continuing operations (4,144 ) (47,302 ) Income tax benefit (3,366 ) (2,740 ) Loss on retirement of debt(a) - 8,915 Interest expense, net 8,769 30,042 Other expense, net 8,890 23,393 Total segment operating income 10,149 12,308 Depreciation and amortization 34,641 30,308 Stock-based compensation(b) 9,100 12,570 Business development costs(c) 5,506 - Start-up costs(d) 745 1,883 Costs related to exit from fruit ingredient processing facility(e) 572 - Restructuring costs(f) - 1,649 Adjusted EBITDA 60,713 58,718

(a) For 2020, reflects the premium paid ($5.3 million) and write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs ($3.6 million) on the redemption and retirement of our second lien notes, which were recorded in non-operating expenses. (b) For 2020, stock-based compensation of $12.6 million was recorded in SG&A expenses and the reversal of $0.9 million of previously recognized stock-based compensation related to forfeited awards previously granted to terminated employees was recognized in other income. (c) For 2021, third-party business development costs reflected the transition and integration of the acquired Dream and WestSoy brands, project development activities related to our new plant-based beverage facility under construction in Texas, and the exploration of other potential strategic opportunities, which were recorded in cost of goods sold ($0.6 million) and SG&A expenses ($4.9 million). (d) For 2021 and 2020, reflects start-up costs related to expansion projects within our plant-based beverage and ingredient operations, which were recorded in cost of goods sold. (e) For 2021, reflects inventory write-offs related to the exit from our fruit ingredient processing facility, which were recorded in cost of goods sold. (f) For 2020, reflects professional fees of $1.0 million and employee retention costs of $0.6 million recorded in SG&A expenses.

