|
31.05.2022 13:30:00
SunOpta Inc. Announces Results of Vote for the Election of Directors
SunOpta Inc. (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a leading healthy food and beverage company focused on plant-based foods and beverages and fruit-based foods and beverages, announced today that the individuals listed below were elected as directors of SunOpta Inc. at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 26, 2022 to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes in Favor
|
% in Favor
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Dr. Albert Bolles
|
44,979,123
|
69.58%
|
19,597,224
|
30.32%
|
Joseph Ennen
|
62,916,769
|
97.33%
|
1,238,128
|
1.92%
|
Rebecca Fisher
|
62,722,128
|
97.03%
|
1,882,628
|
2.91%
|
R. Dean Hollis
|
61,822,910
|
95.64%
|
2,794,968
|
4.32%
|
Katrina Houde
|
62,446,597
|
96.60%
|
1,938,639
|
3.00%
|
Leslie Starr Keating
|
62,759,254
|
97.09%
|
1,858,832
|
2.88%
|
Kenneth Kempf
|
63,288,192
|
97.91%
|
1,330,683
|
2.06%
|
Mahes Wickramasinghe
|
63,804,740
|
98.70%
|
350,546
|
0.54%
About SunOpta Inc.
SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN, Dream, West Life and Sunrise Growers. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005132/en/
