SunOpta Inc. Announces Results of Vote for the Election of Directors

SunOpta Inc. (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a leading healthy food and beverage company focused on plant-based foods and beverages and fruit-based foods and beverages, announced today that the individuals listed below were elected as directors of SunOpta Inc. at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 26, 2022 to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes in Favor % in Favor Votes Withheld % Withheld Dr. Albert Bolles 44,979,123 69.58% 19,597,224 30.32% Joseph Ennen 62,916,769 97.33% 1,238,128 1.92% Rebecca Fisher 62,722,128 97.03% 1,882,628 2.91% R. Dean Hollis 61,822,910 95.64% 2,794,968 4.32% Katrina Houde 62,446,597 96.60% 1,938,639 3.00% Leslie Starr Keating 62,759,254 97.09% 1,858,832 2.88% Kenneth Kempf 63,288,192 97.91% 1,330,683 2.06% Mahes Wickramasinghe 63,804,740 98.70% 350,546 0.54%

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages.

