31.05.2022 13:30:00

SunOpta Inc. Announces Results of Vote for the Election of Directors

SunOpta Inc. (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a leading healthy food and beverage company focused on plant-based foods and beverages and fruit-based foods and beverages, announced today that the individuals listed below were elected as directors of SunOpta Inc. at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 26, 2022 to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Name of Nominee

 

Votes in Favor

 

% in Favor

 

Votes Withheld

 

% Withheld

Dr. Albert Bolles

 

44,979,123

 

69.58%

 

19,597,224

 

30.32%

Joseph Ennen

 

62,916,769

 

97.33%

 

1,238,128

 

1.92%

Rebecca Fisher

 

62,722,128

 

97.03%

 

1,882,628

 

2.91%

R. Dean Hollis

 

61,822,910

 

95.64%

 

2,794,968

 

4.32%

Katrina Houde

 

62,446,597

 

96.60%

 

1,938,639

 

3.00%

Leslie Starr Keating

 

62,759,254

 

97.09%

 

1,858,832

 

2.88%

Kenneth Kempf

 

63,288,192

 

97.91%

 

1,330,683

 

2.06%

Mahes Wickramasinghe

 

63,804,740

 

98.70%

 

350,546

 

0.54%

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN, Dream, West Life and Sunrise Growers. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com and LinkedIn.

