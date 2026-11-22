On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 19, 2026, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) outlined a corporate turnaround strategy focused on commercial growth, virtual power plant systems, and cost reduction. The end of the residential solar tax credit hit retail installation volumes, forcing management to pivot toward higher-margin commercial contracts and operational efficiency to stem losses. Three things management said on the call stand out.

Commercial installations generate higher gross profit per project than residential systems, averaging $330,000 per job compared to under $50,000 for standard home setups. Expanding commercial sales across 10 distinct market segments helps diversify revenue as traditional residential solar demand slows.

Virtual power plant (VPP: networked battery systems that sell excess electricity to the grid during peak pricing hours) installations yield superior profitability compared to traditional solar deployments. Building larger battery capacities creates electricity arbitrage opportunities, generating higher margins than standard third-party ownership (TPO: financing contracts where an outside entity owns the residential equipment) sales.

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