SunPower Disappoints but Sees a Brighter Future

Changes in California's net metering policy caused SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) to invest heavily in increasing sales in the first quarter, but not necessarily installations. That led to higher costs, which should pay off in the back half of the year, as Travis Hoium highlights in the video below.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 2, 2023. The video was published on May 3, 2023.Continue reading