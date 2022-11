SunPower Q3 Results Top Estimates; Stock Up 13%

(RTTNews) - SunPower Corp. (SPWR) announced Tuesday that net income attributable to stockholders for the third quarter was $139.41 million or $0.74 per share, compared to a net loss of $84.38 million or $0.49 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income from continuing operations for the quarter was $0.13 per share, compared to $0.12 per share last year.

Total revenue for the quarter soared to $475.71 million from $283.31 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted revenue was $469.82 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.08 per share on revenues of $428.0 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.