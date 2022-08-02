Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
02.08.2022 14:05:00

SunPower Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

  • Added a record 19,700 customers in the second quarter, a 51% increase YoY
  • Accelerated revenue growth to 63% YoY
  • Achieved backlog of 53,000 retrofit and new homes customers
  • Delivered strong gross margin: 20% GAAP, 21% non-GAAP
  • Announced strategic relationship with IKEA U.S. to reach new customers and simplify the solar buying experience

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services provider, today announced financial results for the second quarter, ending July 3, 2022.

SunPower Logo. (PRNewsFoto/SunPower Corp.)

"There is a ubiquitous need for reliable electricity at an affordable price that isn't being met with our traditional energy sources," said Peter Faricy, SunPower CEO. "With our strategic growth plan, investment in world-class customer experience and robust pipeline, SunPower is well positioned to capture the strong resulting demand for solar and storage. This quarter we added a record number of customers, including an all-time high for new homes installs, and accumulated a backlog that we expect to set us up for high growth in the second half of the year."

SECOND QUARTER BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

SunPower continues to execute across its five strategic pillars to capture demand and cement its leadership position as the company delivering the most innovative ecosystem of home energy products with unmatched customer experience.

World-class customer experience

1.

Highest rated solar company: In the second quarter of 2022, SunPower remained the only 4+ star rated solar provider in the U.S. with an average review score of 4.3. SunPower's Net Promoter Score improved to 51, a 38% improvement year-over-year (YoY).



2.

Improved time to resolution: The company continued its trend of significantly improving customer response speed. In the last quarter, it minimized wait times to 31 seconds, a 45% improvement YoY, and shortened the average time it takes to resolve a customer query by 36% YoY.


Best, most affordable products

3.

Significant progress on ground-breaking panel: SunPower and First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) are finalizing negotiations to develop the world's most-advanced residential solar panels. The companies have agreed on the majority of key terms and are working toward definitive agreements. They are expected to sign a deal in the next quarter and promptly move forward to operationalize production.



4.

Increasing panel supply: SunPower secured additional product volume under their agreement with Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) for increased panel supply through the end of the year. Along with additional supply chain agreements, this further ensures the company's ability to meet unprecedented demand.


Growth

5.

Joining forces with IKEA U.S.: In May, SunPower announced a new strategic relationship with IKEA U.S. to introduce solar and storage to a new consumer market and make renewable energy easier to access. Through the collaboration, SunPower home energy products will be featured in select IKEA stores, and members of IKEA's customer loyalty program will be able to initiate their solar journey from the showroom floor. Home Solar with IKEA is expected to launch in select California markets in Fall 2022. 



6.

Driving growth in new homes: SunPower continues to stand out as an industry leader in new homes. It recorded a 46% increase YoY for contracted active solar-standard communities, with previously sold backlog growing to 34,0001 customers. This quarter, the company further expanded its category presence across the country: it solidified a multiyear national contract extension with KB Home (NYSE: KBH) and finalized a deal with Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ: DFH) to build nearly 400 solar-standard homes across five communities in Colorado.


Digital innovation

7.

Completed significant monitoring upgrade: SunPower finalized a multiyear project to redesign its monitoring systems for a superior customer experience. The new system enables faster load times and activates features such as panel-level monitoring and alerts for customers and dealers. With the implementation, SunPower reduced maximum delay time between when panels measure power production and when that data is visible in the mySunPower app from one hour to less than two minutes. The new monitoring system is expected to save SunPower more than $4 million in annual operating costs by gaining efficiency and reducing third party vendor fees.



World-class financial solutions

8.

Grew financing product portfolio: SunPower Financial introduced several new offerings in the second quarter to help keep customers' monthly payments low, including low-APR loans and expanded eligibility up to $150,000.


1Backlog calculated as of July 22, 2022.

In June, SunPower closed the sale of its Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS) business to TotalEnergies. Additionally in the second quarter, TotalEnergies and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) signed a deal where GIP is expected to acquire an approximate 50% interest in a new joint venture that will hold TotalEnergies' 51% ownership in SunPower Corporation.

"This agreement is a strong signal from energy leaders and investors that accelerating the energy transition is an imperative and a powerful vote of confidence that SunPower is well suited to play a leading role in that change," said Faricy. 

Financial Highlights

($ Millions, except percentages, residential
customers, and per-share data)

2nd Quarter 2022

1st Quarter 2022

2nd Quarter 2021

GAAP revenue from continuing operations

$417.8

$350.3

$260.8

GAAP gross margin from continuing operations

19.5 %

20.6 %

23.3 %

GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations

$(42.5)

$(2.2)

$87.1

GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations
per diluted share

$(0.24)

$(0.01)

$0.46

Non-GAAP revenue from continuing operations1

$414.1

$336.1

$254.1

Non-GAAP gross margin from continuing operations1

21.3 %

21.7 %

22.5 %

Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations1

$5.2

$2.9

$12.1

Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing
operations per diluted share1

$0.03

$0.02

$0.07

Adjusted EBITDA1

$15.2

$11.2

$22.4

Residential customers

463,600

443,800

363,000

Cash2

$206.4

$142.3

$209.8


The sale of our C&I Solutions business met the criteria for classification as "discontinued operations" in accordance with the guidance in ASC 205-20, Discontinued Operations, beginning the first quarter of fiscal 2022. For all periods presented, the financial results of C&I Solutions are excluded in the table above.


1Information about SunPower's use of non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP, is provided under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.


2Includes cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash

 

2022 Financial Outlook
SunPower affirmed prior 2022 guidance of $2,000-$2,400 Adjusted EBITDA per customer and 73,000-80,000 incremental customers, resulting in $90-$110 million Adjusted EBITDA for the year.

Earnings Conference Call Information

SunPower will discuss its second quarter, 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 2 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8045a492c8dd47d6be8faf25537fcfbd. The live audio webcast and supplemental financial information will be available on SunPower's investor website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.

About SunPower 
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading solar technology and energy services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: (a) expectations regarding demand and our future performance based on backlog, bookings, projected consumer demand, and pipelines in our sales channels and for our products, and our ability to meet consumer demand; (b) our plans and expectations with respect to our strategic partnerships and initiatives, including our proposed partnership with First Solar, our strategic relationship with IKEA, and our agreements with KB Home and Dream Finders Homes, and the anticipated business and financial impacts thereof; (c) our strategic plans and areas of investment and focus, both current and future, and expectations for the results thereof, including improved customer experience, increased installation capacity, development of new products and services, and cost savings; (d) our expectations regarding projected demand and growth in 2022 and beyond, our positioning for future success, and our ability to capture demand and deliver long-term value to our shareholders; (e) our expectations for industry trends and factors, and the impact thereof on our business and strategic plans; and (f) our guidance for fiscal year 2022, including Adjusted EBITDA per customer, incremental customers, and Adjusted EBITDA, and related assumptions. 

These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance, or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) regulatory changes and the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy; (2) potential disruptions to our operations and supply chain that may result from epidemics or natural disasters, including impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other factors; (3) competition in the solar and general energy industry, supply chain constraints, interest rates, and pricing pressures; (4) changes in public policy, including the imposition and applicability of tariffs; (5) our dependence on sole- or limited-source supply relationships, including for our solar panels and other components of our products; (6) risks related to the introduction of new or enhanced products, including potential technical challenges, lead times, and our ability to match supply with demand while maintaining quality, sales, and support standards; (7) the success of our ongoing research and development efforts and our ability to commercialize new products and services, including products and services developed through strategic partnerships; (8) our liquidity, indebtedness, and ability to obtain additional financing for our projects and customers; and (9) challenges managing our acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnerships, including our ability to successfully manage acquired assets and supplier relationships. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at investors.sunpower.com. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. 

©2022 SunPower Corporation. All rights reserved. SUNPOWER, SUNPOWER FINANCIAL, SUNVAULT, and the SUNPOWER logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of SunPower Corporation in the U.S.

SUNPOWER CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



July 3, 2022


January 3, 2021

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$                    206,355


$                    123,735

Restricted cash and cash equivalents, current portion

1,024


691

Short-term investments

293,580


365,880

Accounts receivable, net

149,166


121,268

Contract assets

30,358


25,994

Inventories

222,524


214,432

Advances to suppliers, current portion

2,216


462

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

166,364


100,212

Current assets of discontinued operations


120,792

Total current assets

1,071,587


1,073,466





Restricted cash and cash equivalents, net of current portion

21,270


14,887

Property, plant and equipment, net

50,675


33,560

Operating lease right-of-use assets

28,809


31,654

Solar power systems leased, net

43,510


45,502

Goodwill

126,338


126,338

Other intangible assets, net

24,401


24,879

Other long-term assets

169,882


156,994

Long-term assets of discontinued operations


47,526

Total assets

$                 1,536,472


$                 1,554,806





Liabilities and Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$                    148,147


$                    138,514

Accrued liabilities

155,273


101,980

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

10,506


10,753

Contract liabilities, current portion

102,778


62,285

Short-term debt

62,089


109,568

Convertible debt, current portion

424,298


     Current liabilities of discontinued operations


86,496

Total current liabilities

903,091


509,596





Long-term debt

54,130


380

Convertible debt, net of current portion


423,677

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

23,544


28,566

Contract liabilities, net of current portion

18,674


18,705

Other long-term liabilities

117,942


141,197

Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations


42,661

Total liabilities

1,117,381


1,164,782





Equity:




Common stock

174


173

Additional paid-in capital

2,840,028


2,714,500

Accumulated deficit

(2,213,195)


(2,122,212)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

11,139


11,168

Treasury stock, at cost

(224,829)


(215,240)

Total stockholders' equity

413,317


388,389

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

5,774


1,635

Total equity

419,091


390,024

Total liabilities and equity

$                 1,536,472


$                 1,554,806

 

SUNPOWER CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)




THREE MONTHS ENDED


SIX MONTHS ENDED



July 3, 2022


April 3, 2022


July 4, 2021


July 3, 2022


July 4, 2021

Total revenues


$         417,772


$         350,277


$         260,751


$         768,049


$         500,887

Total cost of revenues


336,273


277,968


200,040


614,241


394,210

Gross profit


81,499


72,309


60,711


153,808


106,677

Operating expenses:











Research and development


7,405


5,010


4,258


12,415


8,882

Sales, general, and administrative


93,043


76,996


49,478


170,039


91,745

Restructuring (credits) charges


(494)


627


808


133


4,574

(Gain) loss on sale and impairment of
residential lease assets




(68)



(294)

(Income) expense from transition
services agreement, net


(494)


266


(1,656)


(228)


(4,743)

Total operating expenses


99,460


82,899


47,530


182,359


94,874

Operating (loss) income


(17,961)


(10,590)


13,181


(28,551)


11,803

Other (expense) income, net:











Interest income


92


42


73


134


125

Interest expense


(5,964)


(5,044)


(6,630)


(11,008)


(13,657)

Other, net


(14,652)


1,444


84,075


(13,208)


39,560

Other (expense) income, net


(20,524)


(3,558)


77,518


(24,082)


26,028

(Loss) income from continuing operations
before income taxes and equity in earnings
of unconsolidated investees


(38,485)


(14,148)


90,699


(52,633)


37,831

(Provision for) benefits from income
taxes


(3,226)


11,643


(3,594)


8,417


1,532

Net (loss) income from continuing
operations


(41,711)


(2,505)


87,105


(44,216)


39,363

(Loss) income from discontinued
operations before income taxes and
equity in losses of unconsolidated
investees1


(20,857)


(26,298)


(13,505)


(47,155)


(15,359)

Benefits from (provision for) income
taxes from discontinued operations


241


343


1,169


584


1,267

Net (loss) income from discontinued
operations, net of taxes


(20,616)


(25,955)


(12,336)


(46,571)


(14,092)

Net (loss) income


(62,327)


(28,460)


74,769


(90,787)


25,271

Net (income) loss from continuing
operations attributable to noncontrolling
interests


(785)


339


(11)


(446)


584

Net (income) loss from discontinued
operations attributable to noncontrolling
interests



250


449


250


967

Net (income) loss attributable to
noncontrolling interests


(785)


589


438


(196)


1,551

Net (loss) income from continuing
operations attributable to stockholders


(42,496)


(2,166)


87,094


(44,662)


39,947

Net (loss) income from discontinued
operations attributable to stockholders


(20,616)


(25,705)


(11,887)


(46,321)


(13,125)

Net (loss) income attributable to
stockholders


$         (63,112)


$         (27,871)


$           75,207


$         (90,983)


$           26,822












Net (loss) income per share attributable to
stockholders - basic:











Continuing operations


$              (0.24)


$              (0.01)


$               0.50


$              (0.26)


$               0.23

Discontinued operations


$              (0.12)


$              (0.15)


$              (0.07)


$              (0.27)


$              (0.08)

Net (loss) income per share – basic


$              (0.36)


$              (0.16)


$               0.43


$              (0.53)


$               0.15












Net (loss) income per share attributable to
stockholders - diluted:











Continuing operations


$              (0.24)


$              (0.01)


$               0.46


$              (0.26)


$               0.23

Discontinued operations


$              (0.12)


$              (0.15)


$              (0.07)


$              (0.27)


$              (0.08)

Net (loss) income per share – diluted


$              (0.36)


$              (0.16)


$               0.39


$              (0.53)


$               0.15












Weighted-average shares:











Basic


173,951


173,376


172,640


173,664


171,920

Diluted


173,951


173,376


194,363


173,664


176,794

 

SUNPOWER CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)




THREE MONTHS ENDED


SIX MONTHS ENDED



July 3, 2022


April 3, 2022


July 4, 2021


July 3, 2022


July 4, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net (loss) income


$         (62,327)


$         (28,460)


$           74,769


$         (90,787)


$           25,271

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income
to net cash used in operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization


12,383


4,665


2,968


17,048


5,817

Stock-based compensation


7,072


5,427


9,613


12,499


15,050

Non-cash interest expense


833


726


1,650


1,559


3,155

Loss (gain) on equity investments


15,255


(1,315)


(83,746)


13,940


(39,016)

(Gain) loss on sale of investments






(1,162)

(Gain) loss on business divestitures,
net




(224)



(224)

Deferred income taxes


2,554


(13,750)


2,264


(11,196)


(1,637)

Other, net


104


845


(935)


949


(6,215)

Changes in operating assets and
liabilities:











Accounts receivable


(25,585)


(12,354)


(7,023)


(37,939)


(2,909)

Contract assets


13,852


(6,519)


24,011


7,333


24,498

Inventories


18,022


(35,081)


10,096


(17,059)


1,825

Project assets


(2,597)


2,892


(2,892)


295


6,305

Prepaid expenses and other assets


(83,296)


(86,502)


702


(169,798)


5,180

Operating lease right-of-use assets


3,017


2,415


3,490


5,432


6,365

Advances to suppliers


150


(2,222)


568


(2,072)


(3,284)

Accounts payable and other
accrued liabilities


5,074


41,444


(18,077)


46,518


(42,229)

Contract liabilities


44,207


22,066


4,907


66,273


(8,554)

Operating lease liabilities


(4,545)


(3,027)


(3,160)


(7,572)


(6,589)

Net cash (used in) provided
by operating activities


(55,827)


(108,750)


18,981


(164,577)


(18,353)

Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of property, plant and
equipment


(12,947)


(8,636)


(1,881)


(21,583)


(6,894)

Investments in software development
costs


(1,204)


(1,521)



(2,725)


Proceeds from sale of property, plant
and equipment




900



900

Cash paid for solar power systems






(635)

Cash received from sale of
investments






1,200

Proceeds from business divestitures,
net of de-consolidated cash




10,516



10,516

Cash received from C&I Solutions
sale, net of deconsolidated cash


146,303




146,303


Cash paid for equity investments


(9,420)


(7,000)



(16,420)


Proceeds from sale of equity
investment



149,830



149,830


Proceeds from return of capital from
equity investments




2,276



2,276

Cash paid for investments in
unconsolidated investees


(3,164)


(154)



(3,318)


Net cash provided by (used in)
investing activities


119,568


132,519


11,811


252,087


7,363

Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from bank loans and other
debt


78,818


21,458


24,073


100,276


95,396

Repayment of bank loans and other
debt


(74,100)


(23,944)


(68,497)


(98,044)


(103,573)

Repayment of non-recourse
residential and commercial financing debt




(85)



(9,798)

Repayment of convertible debt




(62,757)



(62,757)

Payments for financing leases


(118)




(118)


Issuance of common stock to
executive




2,998



2,998

Purchases of stock for tax withholding
obligations on vested restricted stock


(2,256)


(7,332)


(4,335)


(9,588)


(6,453)

Net cash (used in) provided
by financing activities


2,344


(9,818)


(108,603)


(7,474)


(84,187)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash
equivalents, and restricted cash


66,085


13,951


(77,810)


80,036


(95,177)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash,
beginning of period


162,564


148,613


229,437


148,613


246,804

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted
cash, end of period


$         228,649


$         162,564


$         151,627


$         228,649


$         151,627












Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents,
and restricted cash to the condensed
consolidated balance sheets, including
discontinued operations:











Cash and cash equivalents


$         206,355


$         142,250


$         140,462


$         206,355


$         140,462

Restricted cash and cash equivalents,
current portion


1,024


681


5,818


1,024


5,818

Restricted cash and cash equivalents,
net of current portion


21,270


12,857


5,347


21,270


5,347

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted
cash from discontinued operations



6,776




Total cash, cash
equivalents, and restricted
cash


$         228,649


$         162,564


$         151,627


$         228,649


$         151,627












Supplemental disclosure of cash flow
information:











Property, plant and equipment
acquisitions funded by liabilities
(including financing leases)


$             3,713


$                922


$               (473)


$             4,635


$             1,174

Right-of-use assets obtained in
exchange of lease obligations


649


877



1,526


11,528

Working capital adjustment related to
C&I Solutions sale


6,265




6,265


Accrued legal expenditures on equity
method investment


163




163


Deconsolidation of right-of-use assets
and lease obligations




3,340



3,340

Debt repaid in sale of commercial
projects




5,585



5,585

Cash paid for interest


1,312


9,874


2,090


11,186


13,527

Cash paid for income taxes


2,250


250


20,194


2,500


20,233

 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the company uses non-GAAP measures that are adjusted for certain items from the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The specific non-GAAP measures listed below are: revenue; gross margin; net loss; net loss per diluted share; and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Management believes that each of these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, enabling them to better assess changes in each of these key elements of the company's results of operations across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of certain items as described below. Thus, each of these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with another method to assess the company's operating results in a manner that is focused on its ongoing, core operating performance, absent the effects of these items. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to assess the business, its financial performance, current and historical results, as well as for strategic decision-making and forecasting future results. Many of the analysts covering the company also use these non-GAAP measures in their analysis. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, the company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the company's operating results as seen through the eyes of management. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP or intended to be a replacement for GAAP financial data; and therefore, should be reviewed together with the GAAP measures and are not intended to serve as a substitute for results under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP revenue includes adjustments relating to results of operations of legacy business exited/to be exited. Non-GAAP gross margin includes adjustments relating to gain/loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets, litigation, stock-based compensation, and amortization of intangible assets, each of which is described below. In addition to the above adjustments, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share are adjusted for adjustments relating to mark to market gain on equity investments, gain on business divestitures, impairment of property, plant, and equipment, transaction-related costs, non-cash interest expense, restructuring charges (credits), gain on convertible debt repurchased, tax effect of these non-GAAP adjustments, each of which is described below. In addition to the above adjustments, Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments relating to cash interest expense (net of interest income), provision for income taxes, and depreciation.

Non-GAAP Adjustments Based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS")
The company's non-GAAP results include adjustments under IFRS that are consistent with the adjustments made in connection with the company's internal reporting process as part of its status as a consolidated subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE, our controlling shareholder and a foreign public registrant that reports under IFRS. Differences between GAAP and IFRS reflected in the company's non-GAAP results are further described below. In these situations, management believes that IFRS enables investors to better evaluate the company's performance, and assists in aligning the perspectives of the management with those of TotalEnergies SE.

  • Mark-to-market loss (gain) in equity investments: We recognize adjustments related to the fair value of equity investments with readily determinable fair value based on the changes in the stock price of these equity investments at every reporting period. Under U.S. GAAP, mark-to-market gains and losses due to changes in stock prices for these securities are recorded in earnings while under IFRS, an election can be made to recognize such gains and losses in other comprehensive income. Such an election was made by TotalEnergies SE. Further, we elected the Fair Value Option ("FVO") for some of our equity method investments, and we adjust the carrying value of those investments based on their fair market value calculated periodically. Such option is not available under IFRS, and equity method accounting is required for those investments. We believe that excluding these adjustments on equity investments is consistent with our internal reporting process as part of its status as a consolidated subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE. and better reflects our ongoing results.

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments

  • Results of operations of businesses exited/to be exited: We exclude the results of operations of our legacy businesses that we have exited, or to be exited, from our Non-GAAP results. These legacy businesses include our light commercial business that we exited starting in the first fiscal quarter of 2022 to reinforce the Company's strategic direction to focus solely on the residential solar market, Hillsboro, Oregon facility that ceased manufacturing and revenue generation in the first quarter of 2021, as well as, results of our legacy power plant and legacy O&M businesses. We are not doing new activities for these businesses, and the remaining activities comprise of fulfillment of existing outstanding orders, true-up of estimated milestones payments, settlement of certain warranty obligations on projects and other wind-down activities. As such, these are excluded from our non-GAAP results as they are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.


  • Loss/Gain on sale and impairment of residential lease assets: In fiscal 2018 and 2019, in an effort to sell all the residential lease assets owned by us, we sold membership units representing a 49% membership interest in majority of our residential lease business and retained a 51% membership interest. We recorded impairment charges based on the expected fair value for a portion of residential lease assets portfolio that was retained. Depreciation savings from the unsold residential lease assets resulting from their exclusion from non-GAAP results historically, are excluded from our non-GAAP results as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results.


  • Stock-based compensation: Stock-based compensation relates primarily to our equity incentive awards. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is dependent on market forces that are difficult to predict. We believe that this adjustment for stock-based compensation provides investors with a basis to measure the company's core performance, including compared with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by stock-based compensation.


  • Litigation: We may be involved in various instances of litigation, claims and proceedings that result in payments or recoveries. We exclude gains or losses associated with such events because the gains or losses do not reflect our underlying financial results in the period incurred. We also exclude expenses pertaining to litigation relating to businesses that discontinued as a result of spin-off of Maxeon Solar, for which we are indemnifying them. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude such charges from our non-GAAP results as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results.


  • Transaction-related costs: In connection with material transactions such as acquisition or divestiture of a business, the company incurred transaction costs including legal and accounting fees. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude these costs from our non-GAAP results as they would not have otherwise been incurred as part of the business operations and therefore is not reflective of ongoing operating results.


  • Amortization of intangible assets and software: We incur amortization of intangible assets as a result of acquisitions, primarily from the Blue Raven acquisition, which includes brand, non-compete arrangements, and purchased technology. In addition, we also incur amortization of our capitalized internal-use software costs once the software has been placed into service, until the end of the useful life of the software. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude these amortization charges from our non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature, and are therefore not reflective of ongoing operating results.


  • Executive transition costs: We incur non-recurring charges related to the hiring and transition of new executive officers. During fiscal 2021, we appointed a new chief executive officer, as well as other chief executives, and we are investing resources in those executive transitions, and in developing new members of management as we complete our transformation. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude these from our non-GAAP results as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results.


  • Acquisition-related costs: We incurred certain costs in connection with the acquisition of Blue Raven, that are either paid as part of the transaction or will be paid in the coming year, but are considered post-acquisition compensation under the applicable GAAP framework due to the nature of such items. A majority of the expense incurred in fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 represents cash paid to certain employees of Blue Raven for settlement of their pre-existing share-based payment plan, in excess of the respective fair value. For fiscal 2022, other post-combination expenses include change in fair value of contingent consideration as well as deferred post-combination employment expense payable to certain Blue Raven employees and sellers. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude these from our non-GAAP results as they are directly related to the acquisition transaction and non-recurring in nature, and are therefore not reflective of ongoing operating results.


  • Business reorganization costs: In connection with the spin-off of Maxeon into an independent, publicly traded company, we incurred non-recurring charges on third-party legal and consulting expenses, primarily to enable in separation of shared information technology systems and applications. In addition, we incurred certain non-recurring costs upon amendment, settlement or termination of historical agreements with Maxeon to fully enable separate independent operations of the two Companies that is focused on our respective core business. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude these from our non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.


  • Restructuring charges (credits): We incur restructuring expenses related to reorganization plans aimed towards realigning resources consistent with the company's global strategy and improving its overall operating efficiency and cost structure. Although the Company has engaged in restructuring activities in the past, each has been a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude these from our non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.


  • Tax effect: This amount is used to present each of the adjustments described above on an after-tax basis in connection with the presentation of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share. Our non-GAAP tax amount is based on estimated cash tax expense and reserves. We forecast our annual cash tax liability and allocates the tax to each quarter in a manner generally consistent with its GAAP methodology. This approach is designed to enhance investors' ability to understand the impact of our tax expense on its current operations, provide improved modeling accuracy, and substantially reduce fluctuations caused by GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments, which may not reflect actual cash tax expense, or tax impact of non-recurring items.


  • Adjusted EBITDA adjustments: When calculating Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to adjustments described above, we exclude the impact of the following items during the period:
  • Cash interest expense, net of interest income
  • Provision for income taxes
  • Depreciation

For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures" set forth at the end of this release, which should be read together with the preceding financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

 

SUNPOWER CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(Unaudited)


Adjustments to Revenue: 




THREE MONTHS ENDED


SIX MONTHS ENDED



July 3, 2022


April 3, 2022


July 4, 2021


July 3, 2022


July 4, 2021

GAAP revenue


$         417,772


350,277


$         260,751


$         768,049


$         500,886

Other adjustments:











Results of operations of businesses
exited/to be exited


(3,674)


(14,208)


(6,631)


(17,882)


(8,829)

Non-GAAP revenue


$         414,098


336,069


$         254,120


$         750,167


$         492,057


Adjustments to Gross Profit Margin: 



THREE MONTHS ENDED


SIX MONTHS ENDED



July 3, 2022


April 3, 2022


July 4, 2021


July 3, 2022


July 4, 2021

GAAP gross profit from continuing operations


$       81,499


$       72,309


$       60,710


$     153,808


$     106,676

Other adjustments:











Results of operations of businesses
exited/to be exited


5,348


(260)


(3,608)


5,088


3,303

Executive transition costs


85


378



463


(Gain) loss on sale and impairment of
residential lease assets


(278)


(279)


(519)


(557)


(1,013)

Stock-based compensation expense


1,398


899


627


2,297


1,164

Business reorganization costs


11




11


Transaction-related costs


56




56


Non-GAAP gross profit


$       88,119


$       73,047


$       57,210


$     161,166


$     110,130












GAAP gross margin (%)


19.5 %


20.6 %


23.3 %


20.0 %


21.3 %

Non-GAAP gross margin (%)


21.3 %


21.7 %


22.5 %


21.5 %


22.4 %


Adjustments to Net Income (Loss): 



THREE MONTHS ENDED


SIX MONTHS ENDED



July 3, 2022


April 3, 2022


July 4, 2021


July 3, 2022


July 4, 2021

GAAP net (loss) income from continuing
operations attributable to stockholders


$         (42,496)


$            (2,166)


$           87,094


$         (44,662)


$           39,947

Adjustments based on IFRS:











Mark-to-market loss (gain) on equity
investments


15,255


(1,315)


(83,746)


13,940


(39,016)

Other adjustments:











Results of operations of businesses
exited/to be exited


7,503


2,933


(3,116)


10,436


8,084

(Gain) loss on sale and impairment of
residential lease assets


(278)


(279)


(587)


(557)


(5,970)

Litigation


3,166


177


3,447


3,343


8,580

Stock-based compensation expense


7,054


5,329


9,188


12,383


13,542

Amortization of intangible assets and
software


2,786


1,978



4,764


(Gain) loss on business divestitures, net




(5,290)



(5,290)

Transaction-related costs


259


964


(82)


1,223


118

Executive transition costs


3,685


1,469


502


5,154


502

Business reorganization costs


4,521



901


4,521


1,855

Restructuring (credits) charges


(639)


186


871


(453)


766

Acquisition-related costs


2,310


5,808



8,118


Tax effect


2,025


(12,186)


2,911


(10,161)


(830)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable
to stockholders


$             5,151


$             2,898


$           12,093


$             8,049


$           22,288


Adjustments to Net Income (loss) per diluted share:



THREE MONTHS ENDED


SIX MONTHS ENDED



July 3, 2022


April 3, 2022


July 4, 2021


July 3, 2022


July 4, 2021

Net income (loss) per diluted share











Numerator:











GAAP net (loss) income available
to common stockholders1


$         (42,496)


$            (2,166)


$           87,094


$         (44,662)


$           39,947

Add: Interest expense on 4.00%
debenture due 2023, net of tax




3,126



Add: Interest expense on 0.875%
debenture due 2021, net of tax




67



168

GAAP net income (loss) available
to common stockholders1


$         (42,496)


$            (2,166)


$           90,287


$         (44,662)


$           40,115












Non-GAAP net income (loss)
available to common stockholders1


$             5,151


$             2,898


$           12,093


$             8,049


$           22,288












Denominator:











GAAP weighted-average shares


173,951


173,376


172,640


173,664


171,920

Effect of dilutive securities:











Restricted stock units




3,084



3,299

0.875% debentures due 2021




1,571



1,575

4.00% debentures due 2023




17,068



GAAP dilutive weighted-average
common shares:


173,951


173,376


194,363


173,664


176,794












Non-GAAP weighted-average
shares


173,951


173,376


172,640


173,664


171,920

Effect of dilutive securities:











Restricted stock units


770


1,399


3,084


790


3,299

Non-GAAP dilutive weighted-
average common shares1


174,721


174,775


175,724


174,454


175,219












GAAP dilutive net (loss) income per
share - continuing operations


$              (0.24)


$              (0.01)


$               0.46


$              (0.26)


$               0.23

Non-GAAP dilutive net income (loss)
per share - continuing operations


$               0.03


$               0.02


$               0.07


$               0.05


$               0.13


1In accordance with the if-converted method, net (loss) income available to common stockholders excludes interest expense related to the 0.875% and 4.00% debentures if the debentures are considered converted in the calculation of net (loss) income per diluted share. If the conversion option for a debenture is not in the money for the relevant period, the potential conversion of the debenture under the if-converted method is excluded from the calculation of non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share.

 

Adjusted EBITDA:




THREE MONTHS ENDED


SIX MONTHS ENDED



July 3, 2022


April 3, 2022


July 4, 2021


July 3, 2022


July 4, 2021

GAAP net (loss) income from continuing
operations attributable to stockholders


$         (42,496)


$            (2,166)


$           87,094


$         (44,662)


$           39,947

Adjustments based on IFRS:











Mark-to-market loss (gain) on equity
investments


15,255


(1,315)


(83,746)


13,940


(39,016)

Other adjustments:











Results of operations of businesses
exited/to be exited


7,503


2,933


(3,116)


10,436


8,084

(Gain) loss on sale and impairment of
residential lease assets


(278)


(279)


(587)


(557)


(5,970)

Litigation


3,166


177


3,447


3,343


8,580

Stock-based compensation expense


7,054


5,329


9,188


12,383


13,542

Amortization of intangible assets and
software


2,786


1,978



4,764


(Gain) loss on business divestitures,
net




(5,290)



(5,290)

Transaction-related costs


259


964


(82)


1,223


118

Executive transition costs


3,685


1,469


502


5,154


502

Business reorganization costs


4,521



901


4,521


1,855

Restructuring (credits) charges


(639)


186


871


(453)


766

Acquisition-related costs


2,310


5,808



8,118


Cash interest expense, net of interest
income


5,829


4,878


6,498


10,707


13,449

Provision for (benefit from) income
taxes


2,720


(11,676)


3,560


(8,956)


(1,564)

Depreciation


3,571


2,873


3,198


6,444


6,227

Adjusted EBITDA


$           15,246


$           11,159


$           22,438


$           26,405


$           41,230

 

FY 2022 GUIDANCE 


(in thousands)

FY 2022

Residential Customers

73,000 - 80,000

Residential Adjusted EBITDA/Customer1

$2,000 - $2,400

Adjusted EBITDA

$90 million -$110 million

Net (Loss) Income (GAAP)

$(15) million -$(35) million

 

  • Excluding Product & Digital operating expenses for Residential only.

  • Adjusted EBITDA guidance for FY 2022 includes net adjustments that decrease GAAP net loss by approximately $125 million primarily relating to the following adjustments: stock-based compensation expense, results of operations of businesses exited/to be exited, mark-to-market (gain) loss on equity investments, net, acquisition-related costs, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, income taxes, and other non-recurring adjustments.

    •  

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunpower-reports-second-quarter-2022-results-301597553.html

    SOURCE SunPower Corp.

