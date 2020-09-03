SunPower to Host Virtual Capital Markets Event on Sept. 10, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) will host a virtual capital markets event at 5:30 am, Pacific, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. It will be webcast and can be accessed from SunPower's website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.

Key members of SunPower's leadership team – CEO Tom Werner, CFO Manavendra Sial and business leaders Norm Taffe and Eric Potts - will participate and address the company's strategy, financials and business differentiators. SunPower is a leading North American distributed generation (DG), storage and energy services company with an end-to-end software platform, differentiated products and solutions and an asset-light approach.

About SunPower

Headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed by one company that gives customers complete control over energy consumption, delivering grid independence, resiliency during power outages and cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our future strategy and plans. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to regulatory changes and the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy; challenges managing our acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships, including our ability to successfully manage acquired assets and supplier relationships, including our supply and technology collaboration relationship with Maxeon; and competition in the solar and general energy industry and downward pressure on selling prices and wholesale energy pricing. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at investors.sunpower.com. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

