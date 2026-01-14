|
14.01.2026 16:04:16
Sunrise Shares Holdings Receives Notice Of Termination From Continuing Sponsor
(RTTNews) - Sunrise Shares Holdings Ltd. (581.SI) announced on Wednesday that it has received a notice from its current sponsor, Novus Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd., to end their appointment due to commercial reasons.
The company received the notice on January 14, 2026. Novus is set to stop acting as the sponsor on April 13, 2026, or possibly sooner if they agree on a different date.
Sunrise Shares mentioned that they've started looking for a new continuing sponsor and will keep shareholders updated.
Sunrise Shares closed Wednesday's trading at SGD 0.03, up SGD 0.0020 or 5.88 percent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!