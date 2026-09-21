Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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21.09.2026 14:42:45
Sunrun With Tesla Dispatch Record 580 MW Of Battery Power To California Grid
(RTTNews) - Sunrun Inc. (RUN), a residential solar and battery storage company, and Tesla Inc. (TSLA), an electric vehicle and energy company, on Monday announced that their home battery fleets dispatched more than 580 megawatts of peak power to California's grid on September 9.
The three-hour dispatch marked the largest distributed power plant dispatch event on record.
The companies coordinated 580 megawatts of residential battery capacity, including 517 megawatts from Tesla Powerwalls and 63 megawatts from other batteries.
The company said that about 110,000 Powerwalls participated in the event, with 55% owned and operated by Sunrun.
The companies said they delivered more than 140 megawatts of battery capacity in another dispatch requested by Southern California Edison on September 10.
The company and Tesla said they could have delivered more than 720 megawatts in a single dispatch if both events had occurred on the same day.
In the pre-market trading, Sunrun is 3.52% higher at $8.83 on the Nasdaq.
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Analysen zu Tesla
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|327,85
|3,29%
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