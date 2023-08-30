Sunset Hospitality Group opens its first Social Living CollectionTM hotel: Yalikavak Marina Hotel by Social Living CollectionTM in Bodrum, Türkiye

Dubai, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunset Hospitality Group has announced a major milestone with the launch of its new brand Social Living CollectionTM. In collaboration with Yalikavak Marina in Bodrum, SHG brings its first Social Living CollectionTM hotel to Bodrum this August: Yalikavak Marina Hotel by Social Living CollectionTM, open now.

Founded 11 years ago with a presence in 15 countries, SHG owns and operates a thriving portfolio of hospitality lifestyle brands and continues its international expansion by launching its Social Living CollectionTM in Bodrum.

The newest brand in SHG’s portfolio, The Social Living CollectionTM is a curated selection of top-tier lifestyle hotels and resorts situated around the world. This hub of community strives to deliver refined experiences to modern travellers, setting the new benchmark for social travel. The Social Living CollectionTM evokes a service style of simplicity amongst stunning coastal surroundings, designed for those who crave peaceful luxury in a comfortable setting.

The new Yalikavak Marina Hotel by Social Living CollectionTM aims to cultivate an immersive experience for like-minded travellers, boasting a refined experience that combines award-winning ultra-luxurious marina amenities with Sunset Hospitality Group’s exceptional expertise.

Situated at the heart of the renowned Yalikavak Marina, the Yalikavak Marina Hotel by Social Living CollectionTM houses the most luxurious suites in Türkiye, along with a private infinity pool, exceptional dining offerings, outstanding entertainment, and panoramic views of the Aegean Sea.

"We are thrilled that The Yalikavak Marina Hotel is the destination to mark our Social Living CollectionTM debut. Diversifying our portfolio with new pioneering concepts reflects our ongoing commitment to international growth,” stated Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Sunset Hospitality Group. "With key coastal destinations across Europe and Asia in the pipeline, we are excited for this new chapter and are committed to bringing the Social Living CollectionTM to life.”

About Social Living CollectionTM

The Social Living CollectionTM, created by Sunset Hospitality Group, is a curated selection of top-tier lifestyle hotels and resorts situated in the most desirable places around the world. This Collection is designed for modern and confident travelers who crave peaceful luxury and a genuinely hospitable and relaxed atmosphere. Each hotel and resort in the Social Living CollectionTM is a hub of community, providing a warm environment where like-minded individuals can come together to celebrate life.

About Sunset Hospitality Group

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) is a leading hospitality investment and management company, renowned for developing and operating lifestyle hospitality experiences. With presence in multiple countries, SHG owns and operates Hotels, Restaurants, Beach Clubs, Nightclubs, Fitness Centers and more. Through its diverse portfolio, and exciting pipeline, SHG is always committed to providing authentic hospitality, making a difference in the lives of those it touches every day.



Visit: www.sunsethospitality.com

Attachments