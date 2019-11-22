Sunset World Group Increases Its Support to Breast Cancer Survivors

CANCÚN, Mexico, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year Grupo Sunset World continues its social commitment by increasing its level of participation with the Send Me on Vacation organization by donating 5 rooms for one week stays at Hacienda Tres Ríos Resort, Spa & Nature Park. The direct beneficiaries of these stays are breast cancer survivors, women who come to the Riviera Maya to complete the healing process and feel alive again after having struggled so hard to regain their health.

"Once the treatment is finished, including surgery and chemotherapy, the next step is to heal the emotions, because fighting cancer is very draining," said Cathy Backus, Director of Send Me on Vacation. "Our organization has been giving emotional support to survivors for 9 years through programs that help them recover their inner beauty, strength and charm. Today we have a presence in 26 countries," she added.

In this case, the Send Me on Vacation program that will bring these breast cancer survivors to Hacienda Tres Ríos is called "The Journey of a Siren." After a week of relaxation and contact with nature, they will reveal their rediscovered beauty in a photo session. Send Me on Vacation will provide all the necessary equipment, from makeup and accessories to make-up artists and therapists, to turn these women into beautiful mermaids during a day of profound transformation.

"We are very excited to be a part of this program that focuses on a little-understood stage of the cancer recovery process, emotional recovery," reflected Orlando Arroyo, CEO of Grupo Sunset World, adding "programs like this remind us that it's important to close cycles in a positive way to achieve complete recovery."

Grupo Sunset World is a Mexican company and a leader in the hospitality industry, offering authentic and unforgettable vacation experiences in Cancun and the Riviera Maya. Sunset World was founded more than 30 years ago and has grown to offer six resorts, world-class travel services, amenities and a diverse network of operational and marketing solutions that focus on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests. From cultural excursions to water sports, the members of Sunset World are never far from their next great adventure.

SOURCE Sunset World