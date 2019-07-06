Sunshine Coast Health Centre Announces Financial Aid Options for Drug Rehab and Alcohol Treatment in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, Canada, July 06, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/), one of the top Centres in British Columbia for drug rehab and alcohol treatment, is proud to announce new financial aid options. The goal is to encourage as many clients as possible to take steps towards recovery by making the process more financially affordable.

"Financial issues are among the biggest factors that inhibit people from reaching out for drug rehab and alcohol treatment in Vancouver and throughout British Columbia," explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. "By enhancing our financial aid options, we hope to help more clients come to us for treatment of drugs, alcohol, PTSD, trauma and other addictions or issues. Interested parties and their loved ones are urged to reach out to learn all the details."

Persons who would like to learn more about the new financial aid opportunities for drug rehab and alcohol treatment are urged to visit the website at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/ and then click on the "contact" button. Because both personal and financial issues are confidential, the best step is to seek out a private, confidential consultation which can be done through the website. Vancouver residents can also visit the Vancouver-specific page on drug rehab and alcohol treatment at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/vancouver-alcohol-treatment/. It should be noted that the actual treatment facility is in Powell River, British Columbia, just a short flight North from Vancouver.

FINANCIAL AID TO INVEST IN ONE'S RECOVERY

Here is background on this release. Sunshine Coast Health Centre is committed to offering its best-in-class drug rehab and alcohol treatment servicers to the fullest extent possible. With its main treatment facility in Powell River, British Columbia, the Centre reaches people not just in British Columbia and cities such as Victoria or Vancouver but also nearby provinces such as Alberta or Saskatchewan. As a private drug rehab and alcohol treatment centre, however, Sunshine Coast faces the same challenges as any non-governmental agency. The new financial aid initiative aims to address these needs. Here are the steps. First, the person needs to reach out to Sunshine Coast for a consultation. This will help determine what treatment options best meet their needs. Second, after the consultation and with additional research, the potential client will make a decision to move forward with drug rehab, alcohol treatment, or other treatment options such as for PTSD and/or trauma. Third, working with Sunshine Coast's financial team, a financial plan will be devised so that the client can begin treatment and have a financial payment plan that works for them. The ultimate goal is to allow the client to not let money get in the way of his success.

ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE

Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 47-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning ­Centered Therapy'.

