Sunstone Hotel Investors Aktie
WKN: A0DK4W / ISIN: US8678921011
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23.06.2026 14:03:14
Sunstone Hotel Investors To Sell Hyatt Regency San Francisco To Blackstone For $279 Mln
(RTTNews) - Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) on Tuesday said it has agreed to sell the Hyatt Regency San Francisco to funds affiliated with Blackstone Real Estate for $279 million.
The 821-room hotel is being sold at a valuation of about $340,000 per room. The sale price represents a 21.4-times multiple on the property's adjusted EBITDAre and a 3.5% capitalization rate based on net operating income for the 12 months ended May 31, 2026.
Anticipating the sale, Sunstone used nearly $70 million of the expected proceeds to buy back common and preferred shares during 2026. The company said it is evaluating additional opportunities to deploy the remaining proceeds in a way that maximizes shareholder returns.
The transaction is expected to close in late July or early August.
"The sale is consistent with our strategy of more actively managing the portfolio to capitalize on higher private market values and recycle the proceeds into more accretive options on a risk-adjusted basis," said Bryan A. Giglia, Chief Executive Officer.
Sunstone shares closed at $11.86 on Monday, down 0.42%.
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|Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.
|10,40
|0,97%
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