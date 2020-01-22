SunStreet Energy Group Demonstrates High-Performance Residential Solar At Lennar's Cortona Community During NAHB's Green Home Tour At IBS

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SunStreet Energy Group, the only solar power company designed for homebuilders by a homebuilder, announced today plans to team up with National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) to demonstrate high-performance residential solar at Cortona, a single-family production community by Lennar, during the Green Home Tour at this week's International Builder's Show (IBS). Hosted by NAHB, the Green Home Tour will provide an educational experience for participants by showcasing energy efficient solutions and green features and constructions practices in the residential market. As California begins implementation of a mandate for solar power on every new home in the state, interest has increased among homebuilders across the country in how to include more renewable energy in their new homes. Tickets are required for this event. For more information, click here.

Since its inception in 2013, SunStreet has installed over 30,000 rooftop solar systems on new homes. The company was created by the nation's leading homebuilder to meet the unique needs of homebuilders offering solar power to their homebuyers. This year, SunStreet will introduce the LeasePlus™ Solar Program in select markets. The new program simplifies solar with a flat monthly payment, plus guaranteed performance for the life of the lease.

"Long before states such as California mandated it, SunStreet has believed that clean energy technology should be a defining standard feature of a new home – and that it can be done efficiently and affordably," said Mike Dufault, SunStreet's senior vice president of operations. "Our new LeasePlus Solar Program makes it easy for homebuilders and homeowners alike to enjoy the benefits of making their own energy without raising the price of the home or increasing monthly utility costs."

SunStreet installs solar for many national homebuilders throughout California. SunStreet works with builders at every step of the design, installation and activation process to ensure that construction timelines remain on schedule. Unlike retrofit solar companies, SunStreet operates at scale across an entire new home community and integrates solar right into the construction schedule to maximize efficiency and eliminate unsightly conduit. For more information, visit www.sunstreet.com.

With more than $240 million invested, SunStreet has the financial and operational scale necessary to seamlessly serve builders nationwide – generating nearly 300 gigawatt hours of clean energy from the sun and processing more than 330,000 monthly invoices.

About SunStreet Energy Group

SunStreet Energy Group, a subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), delivers state-of-the-art solar systems without the high cost of ownership to new homebuyers. SunStreet Energy Group empowers homeowners with the choice of clean, renewable energy and a worry-free experience. We are revolutionizing the industry while preserving the Earth's precious resources. www.sunstreet.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunstreet-energy-group-demonstrates-high-performance-residential-solar-at-lennars-cortona-community-during-nahbs-green-home-tour-at-ibs-300991639.html

SOURCE SunStreet Energy Group