Suntuity Solar Listed Among Top 10 Residential Solar Contractors in the US

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Suntuity Solar (https://suntuitysolar.com) was recently recognized as one of the top 10 residential solar contractors in the nation, according to Solar Power World's annual top contractors list. As the residential solar division of the Suntuity Group of companies, Suntuity Solar strives to bring clean and affordable electricity options to homeowners in several US states.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers big and small. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific services (developers, electrical subcontractors, EPCs, installation subcontractors, rooftop installers), markets and states.

"The Solar Power World team is so pleased to highlight more than 400 companies on the 2020 Top Solar Contractors list, especially during this unprecedented time," said Kelsey Misbrener, senior editor of Solar Power World. "All contractors featured on the 2020 list reported strong 2019 installation numbers and are continuing to stand tall this year."

The rankings were announced a few months into the global COVID-19 pandemic ─ which created a level of uncertainty among solar companies throughout the industry ─ but reports from early 2020 show significant additions to the power sector, and the EIA forecasts solar as one of the fastest-growing sources of electricity this year.

"We're proud of all of the hard work and dedication of our employees, as well as the enthusiasm of our satisfied customers that brought us to this level of recognition," said Suntuity Group CEO Dan Javan. "Our mantra has always been People, Planet, Profit ─ and we could not have achieved such recognition and success in the industry without the help of our employees. This same level of dedication has gotten us through the last few months of uncertainty, and reinvigorated our mission. We expect to end the year stronger than ever and look forward to an even brighter outlook for our business and the industry as a whole in 2021."

The solar company also ranked as one of the Top 10 Solar Contractors in New Jersey, Maryland and Florida, and is among the top 13% of all major solar installation companies within all residential, commercial, and utility-scale sectors in the US.

About Suntuity Solar

Suntuity Solar (https://suntuitysolar.com), founded in 2008, is the residential solar division of the Suntuity Group of companies that develops, finances, builds, owns and operates hundreds of megawatts of residential, commercial, and utility-scale renewable energy solutions around the world. The company is strategically positioned with industry-leading financing and technology that streamlines renewable energy as a viable alternative for several mainstream power options. With innovative financing solutions, in-depth technical expertise and a global presence, Suntuity consistently delivers best-in-class products, services and solutions. The Suntuity Group of companies cover multiple verticals in the renewable energy and technology space including financing, manufacturing, sourcing, EPCM, electrical and UAV drone services. For more information on the Suntuity Group, please visit https://suntuitygroup.com.

This press release was published by Suntuity Solar, a Suntuity company.

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

Media Contact:

Suntuity Solar

Sarah Stryker

732-455-2813

communications@suntuity.com

Solar Power World

Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief

216-860-5259

kpickerel[at]wtwhmedia.com

Disclaimer:

The information in this release has been included in good faith and is for general purposes only. It should not be relied upon for any specific purpose and no representation or warranty is given as regards to its accuracy or completeness. No information in this press release shall constitute an invitation to invest in neither Suntuity Solar nor any of its affiliates. Neither Suntuity, nor Suntuity Solar nor their affiliates' officers, employees or agents shall be liable for any loss, damage or expense arising out of any action taken on the basis of this press release, including, without limitation, any loss of profit, indirect, incidental or consequential loss. All Trademarks are the property of their individual owners.

SOURCE Suntuity Solar