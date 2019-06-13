Sunway TES -- ACCA First Global Real-World Case-Based Audit Simulation Attracts International Participants

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunway TES Centre of Accountancy Excellence (STES CAE) and the Association of Chartered Certiﬁed Accountants (ACCA) officially launched the first international installation of its famed real-world case-based Sunway TES-ACCA Global Audit Simulation Programme.

It is the ﬁrst and only real-world case-based audit simulation programme. While it is 1st global installation, this is the 8th installation of the programme which first started in 2015 at Sunway College, Kuala Lumpur. The programme is an exclusive partnership between STES CAE, ACCA and multinational audit firms; PwC, EY, KPMG, Deloitte, and BDO.

This year's 1st global installation attracted 54 students from seven universities around the Asia Pacific and Middle East region. Representatives from Indonesia's Petra Christian University, London School of Accountancy and Finance, and Padjadjaran University; Dubai's Middlesex University; India's International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC Global), the Kingdom of Bahrain's Bahrain Polytechnic, and Oman's Sultan Qaboos University. They join 218 students from STES CAE.

The students are currently pursuing their ACCA qualification and have completed the pre-requisite papers Corporate and Business Law (LW), Performance Management (PM), and Taxation (TX), and are currently preparing to attempt or have attempted Audit and Assurance (AA).

For a week, the 272 participants, divided into 38 groups of 7 members per group, will go through three components; Audit Workshop, Audit Simulation and Audit Review.

Teo Ee Sing, Executive Director at Sunway College said the unique programme is designed to allow students to acquire practical audit work skills through effective time management, team work, communication and leadership, all which are essential to ensure work readiness.

"In its previous installations, the Sunway TES-ACCA Audit Simulation Programme has been proven to enhance students' knowledge through practical learning, exposure to real life audit and the opportunity to secure employment offers from the reviewing firms," he elaborated.

"Since the inception of Sunway TES in 1994, we have nurtured more than 6,000 ACCA graduates some of which are world prize winners. Through the long established strategic partnership with PwC, EY, Deloitte, KPMG, BDO, and ACCA, it is our hope that Sunway TES can continue its culture of excellence and continue to create inspirational interventions for students to accomplish their goals," he added.

Dato' Merina Abu Tahir, President of the Malaysia Advisory Committee (MAC) and Chair of ACCA Advisory Committee congratulated Sunway TES and ACCA for organising the programme with the help of multinational firms. "Representatives from multinational audit firms will be guiding, facilitating students on audit techniques and reviewing the work at the end of the simulation. The simulation is similar to a one week crash course in audit, which will provide participants a true real working experience. The programme is a shining example of Sunway TES' innovative approach to focus on building employability and real world skills in students," she said.

She ended her speech by wishing all participants the very best, saying she is confident that the few days will be exciting and fun, and even life-changing for some. Dato' Merina urged the participants to keep an open mind and learn as much as they can during the one-week simulation programme.

Teo Ee Sing together with Dato' Merina and Lee Kok Choong, Malaysia Learning and Development Leader, EY; Dato Gan Ah Tee, Regional Senior Partner, BDO; Esther Thng, Regional Head of Education, ASEAN ANZ, ACCA; Nor Sherriza Nor Rashidi, Employer Branding -- Lead, PwC; Peter Lim Chu Guan, Partner, Deloitte and Zetty Othman, Manager, Talent Acquisition and Branding, KPMG officially launched the Sunway TES-ACCA Global Audit Simulation Programme.

SOURCE Sunway University